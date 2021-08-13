Campin' with the Patriots: Three observations from fall practice, including speed at the skill positions

All 16 Patriots found their way on the practice field Friday at Parkview Christian. Here are three observations from the Patriots' practice:
Take the job: Third-year head coach PJ Book said all jobs were up for grabs, and that's something the veterans on the team need to account for. The Patriots had three players run quarterback drills, with each having his own set of strengths and weaknesses. Junior Elijah Colbert looks to be the frontrunner, with the knowledge of the playbook and familiarity with the surrounding five offensive players around him.
Breakaway speed: Parkview Christian has a lot of speed at key positions, and with the right offensive setup, the Patriots could rip off plenty of big plays. John Paul LaPlante got a lot of praise from coaches for breaking open lanes on the offensive line.
Team effort: Whether it's an upperclassman or an incoming freshman, the Patriots must be vocal in all areas. Parkview Christian picked up the vocals midway through practice and must continue the trend to find the success they seek. Coaches pointed out too many mistakes and too much time wasted Friday to be going through the same stuff they've worked on all week already.