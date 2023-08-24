Parkview Christian has a plan to follow up its 2022 six-man state title, and that plan is a simple one.

"We play football," senior Brayden Bayliss said Wednesday. "At the end of the day, it's us versus them, and that's all we really worry about."

OK, so it might not be quite that simple. But that's not far off. Coming off the first football title in school history, and the first for a Lincoln school since 2011, the Patriots aren't planning to reinvent the wheel as they set out on their title defense.

Indeed, they aren't even calling it a defense.

"It's new kids and a new experience, and they get to write a story for this year," coach PJ Book said. "(The state title) is part of our history, but we don't have to go to our freshmen in college and say 'Guys, we've got bad news — we didn't defend the trophy.'"

What's past is past for the Patriots, though the mission is to build on what was established before the 2023 team began workouts.

Parkview won two games in Book's first season five years ago, increasing their win total each year before last season's 11-1 state championship.

"Nothing changes. Every game's pretty much the same," senior Jaxton Supencheck said. "We just do everything we need to do in practice, and just try our best.

"That's all we're looking for is consistency — doing our work, getting it done, and going home."

Defense will be a calling card for Parkview despite six-man's notoriety for being tough on scoreboard operators with its end-to-end action.

The Patriots return five of their six starters on the defensive side, part of a unit that allowed more than 20 points just five times in 12 games — an outstanding number in the six-man game.

While the Patriots might not be quite as explosive on offense after the graduation of running back and state six-man offensive player of the year Chandler Page and quarterback Elijah Colbert, one of the team's best leaders, there's confidence in the defensive unit to give Parkview an edge most nights.

"I know that we had a really good defense last year, and the guys that are back were really defensive-minded," Book said. "So we’re going to be a unique six-man team that has that defensive mindset first, and our offense needs to support that, whereas last year we might have been able to put up a lot more points and our defense needed to hold the line."

Book said summer workouts were the "most active and engaged" he's had in his time at Parkview. Winning a big trophy helps with that certainly, but the players returning from that team have played a critical role in getting Parkiew's next generation to buy into the same mindset.

"Being in the starting lineup for a state championship team, it helps you learn what you have to do," Bayliss said. "And then you have more responsibility after that, teaching the younger guys everything you had to do, and giving them the right thoughts for the future."

That's music to Book's ears. While Parkview was senior- and junior-heavy last season, the Patriots will have more freshmen in the fold this year to go with a large senior class.

"(Winning) has created a culture of excitement to come out and play football, whether it's middle school kids or high school kids, and it's great," Book said. "The culture part of it has been fun to watch."