Campin' with the Navigators: New coaching staff, including a couple former Huskers, means a new look

The old is mixing with the new at Lincoln North Star.

Longtime Navigators assistant James Thompson is the new head coach, taking over for Tony Kobza after spending nine years as an assistant.

Two of Thompson's new assistants are integrating themselves too, while also standing out.

And North Star's players are trying to build cohesiveness with a small group of senior leaders and a big bunch of talented underclassmen.

"It’s been a big adjustment. I've had more on my plate, obviously. The kids have gotten adjusted to the expectations that we have; the pace in which we play, the schemes, and things of that nature," Thompson said Monday as the Gators opened Week 2 of preseason practice.

"But we’re starting to get comfortable, and get locked in to being on the same page."

There's work to be done. North Star has lost 12 of its last 13 games, with the only victory coming in last year's season-opener against Class B Hastings.

But the infusion of new blood has the Gators learning to approach things with a fresh mindset.

"The mentality has changed a lot, from more of a losing team to, we're actually going to win games, and we have the ability to," said senior Kade Seip.

Are the Gators going to surprise people this year?

"We are," Seip said. "We're going to surprise a lot of people, actually."

Seip has seen the struggles. The 6-foot-3, 235-pounder last season set a school record with 60 solo tackles, breaking the record of current Husker Luke Reimer, during North Star's 1-8 year in 2021.

This season Seip is balancing his senior year with making his way through the recruiting process that includes offers from NCAA Division II programs Augustana, Southwest Minnesota State, and William Jewell.

He's getting advice on that front from a pair of good sources. Former Huskers Tommy Armstrong and Alonzo Moore are assistants on this year's North Star team.

"It's pretty cool, recruiting-wise. You can ask them all these questions, ask them for advice on things," Seip said.

There's the on-field advantage, too, of having two former Nebraska players not that far removed from their college playing days.

"They strap up and play with us sometimes," Seip said. "It's kind of cool to see that talent, too."

Armstrong is serving as the team's offensive coordinator while Moore coaches the receivers.

Armstrong, the former Husker quarterback, is all business on the practice field.

Prior to the start of Monday's workout, it was Armstrong who gathered the Gators together and informed them they would be running as part of discipline for a small group of players wearing the wrong practice jersey.

A few minutes later, as the Gators were working on a hurry-up offense drill. Armstrong stopped things and brought in a new group of receivers when execution slipped.

"The kids are excited to be coached by someone who has the knowledge and experience that he has," Thompson said. "He holds them accountable, he has very high expectations, and they're embracing that."

And any moments of North Star's players being star-struck by the former Husker QB quickly faded when practice opened last week.

"After Day 1 they realized, hey, he's here to coach us," Thompson said.

Whether the Gators can take a step forward in Class A could depend some on how the team responds to the coaching of Thompson, and his assistants.

So far, so good.

"They show up, they're ready to work, they're coachable, they want to be here," Thompson said. "It's been a joy to coach them."