Campin’ with the Navigators: Five observations from fall practice, including an emerging leader on defense

Commanding the defense: Senior Caden Steiger already has a commanding presence at 6-foot-3, and the physical linebacker is coming into his own as a team leader. He was far off the team lead in tackles as an outside linebacker last year, but his hybrid linebacker-safety role as the team’s nickel back will set him up for some big plays on defense.

Steiger has been leading the charge in the weight room this offseason, and he’s ready to transition that work into practice.

“It’s the same thing on the field, you have to put them in a position to make the play and make the team better,” Steiger said.

Big things for Seip: Quarterback Zach Fredenburg identified sophomore running back Daniel Jones as a teammate capable of having a big season, while Steiger said junior Kade Seip is the player to watch on defense. Lincoln North Star graduates its top two leading tacklers from last year, leaving Seip as the team’s experienced inside linebacker.

Seip had 63 tackles last season, and more than 80 could be easily attainable this year.

“He’s a big dude, big aggressive guy and he’s going to go out there and have a heck of a season,” Steiger said.