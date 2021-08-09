Campin’ with the Navigators: Five observations from fall practice, including an emerging leader on defense

Despite sweltering heat near 100 degrees, Lincoln North Star still managed to get in a two-hour practice on Monday. Here are five observations from the Navigators’ practice:
Multi-purpose field: With all fall sports beginning practice on the same day, North Star’s turf field and track were a hub for activity. The track and field team did warm-ups and ran sprints on the track, the softball team practiced on an adjacent diamond and the freshman football team ran its drills on a separate grass field.
The cheer team got into the mix, too, practicing its routine on the edge of the track for over an hour. With all those separate activities going on, about 200 people were soaking in the warm first day of fall practice.
Feeling the heat: Temperatures were already warm in Lincoln on Monday, and the turf football field only served to radiate the heat back onto North Star’s players. Water jugs were scattered all around the perimeter of the field as coaches encouraged players to take water breaks every 30 minutes.
Sweat stains were visible, and understandable, on many of the players who chose dark shirts for the day, and North Star ended its practice a few minutes early to let the players cool down.
“Today was a hot one, so we had to change up a little bit of what we were going to do in pads to keep them safe,” said head coach Tony Kobza.
Commanding the defense: Senior Caden Steiger already has a commanding presence at 6-foot-3, and the physical linebacker is coming into his own as a team leader. He was far off the team lead in tackles as an outside linebacker last year, but his hybrid linebacker-safety role as the team’s nickel back will set him up for some big plays on defense.
Steiger has been leading the charge in the weight room this offseason, and he’s ready to transition that work into practice.
“It’s the same thing on the field, you have to put them in a position to make the play and make the team better,” Steiger said.
Big things for Seip: Quarterback Zach Fredenburg identified sophomore running back Daniel Jones as a teammate capable of having a big season, while Steiger said junior Kade Seip is the player to watch on defense. Lincoln North Star graduates its top two leading tacklers from last year, leaving Seip as the team’s experienced inside linebacker.
Seip had 63 tackles last season, and more than 80 could be easily attainable this year.
“He’s a big dude, big aggressive guy and he’s going to go out there and have a heck of a season,” Steiger said.
Depth at wide receiver: The one position North Star doesn’t have to worry about filling is wide receiver, where three of its top four wideouts from last season are back with another year of experience. Seniors Jace Elliott (6-2) and Lynden Bruegman (6-1) bring some size, while junior Dylan Hallett is the team’s quick target on the outside.
All three showed dependable hands on Monday.
