Campin' with the Links: High-end talent is in place. Will a playoff berth follow?

A drill Thursday morning told the story of the Lincoln High football team.

In it, Iowa State commit Beni Ngoyi went up to catch a pass with Adonis Hutchinson, who holds offers from FCS St. Thomas and Division II power Northwest Missouri State, among others, defending him.

The Links' top-line athletes can match up with just about anyone. The defensive secondary could be filled entirely by players with college offers. Same for most of the skill positions on offense.

"It's nice because you don't get that every year," Links coach Mark Macke said. "We're kind of blessed with that, and it's like I told some people earlier this week, if we can get some depth in the O-line and D-line, I kind of like where we're at, and if we stay healthy, some good things can happen."

The goal for Lincoln High as preseason camp nears the halfway point will be to pair that elite athleticism with enough pieces to make a run at the postseason.

The 6-foot-4, 195-pound Ngoyi will get the headlines, and rightfully so after a big summer saw him choose Iowa State over several Power Five offers.

But he won't be alone. There's Hutchinson, who could line up at quarterback or receiver, in addition to playing defensive back. There's Javon Leuty, the Class A 110-meter high hurdles champion in the spring who will bring that speed to the football field.

And those are just the headliners. Julian Babahanov is in a battle with Hutchinson to be the Links' top quarterback. Donald DeFrand Jr., the son of the former Husker football player of the same name and younger brother of elite sprinter Dajaz DeFrand, has an offer from Colorado in hand.

"I think it scares the defense, and opens up athletes that people don't really know about as much," said Hutchinson of the Links' talent. "I think we bring a lot of attention, then we can slip in a jet with Donald DeFrand or (junior) Davieian Williams."

Lincoln High went 4-5 last season, losing two games by one score, after a playoff trip in 2020. Many of the pieces from that team are back, and have been playing together long enough to know what it takes to get to the postseason at a place that often can't match the depth of its Class A counterparts.

"I love the energy. We're a senior-led team, (and) I think we have the best energy in the state," Hutchinson said. "We come out here, hit each other, we get a little scrappy. But I think it's just a great time out here."

How great the times get once the season starts will come down to a pair of factors: can the Links find enough depth up front, on both the offensive and defensive lines, to give their athletes room to operate? And can those athletes, most of whom will play both ways, stay healthy through the entire season?

Through about a week, things are on track.

"It's kind of hard to tell until you really start banging," Macke said. "Right now a lot of things have been helmet and shoulder pads, so it's not like we're really banging on each other, but we'll see here in the next week or so where we're at.

"I think we'll be ready."