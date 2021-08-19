Campin' with the Links: Five observations from fall practice, including a wide receiver on the rise

Lincoln High practiced for over two hours at Beechner Field on Thursday, including a team scrimmage. Here are five observations from the Links’ practice:

Ngoyi’s rise: Junior Beni Ngoyi caught only one pass last season, but he’s going to be a big part of this year’s team. After Ngoyi impressed at summer camps, Wayne State and Northern Iowa followed with scholarship offers.

Also a defensive back, Ngoyi might have the best ball skills on the team. One thing’s for sure, he has the confidence of starting quarterback Ja Reese Lott-Buzby.

“All of those team camps, you could just tell he’s a dude,” said Lott-Buzby.

O-line improvement: Lincoln High returns a solid core of players along the offensive line, but building depth at that position has been a focus for head coach Mark Macke during fall camp.

Seniors Taylor Wieczorek, Zavier Gamble and Trevor Dragoo all provide great size, while the younger Links are still working to realize their potential.

“Probably where we need to make sure we’re improving is the O-line and D-line, but I like where we’re at,” Macke said.