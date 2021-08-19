Campin' with the Links: Five observations from fall practice, including a wide receiver on the rise

Lincoln High practiced for over two hours at Beechner Field on Thursday, including a team scrimmage. Here are five observations from the Links’ practice:
Ngoyi’s rise: Junior Beni Ngoyi caught only one pass last season, but he’s going to be a big part of this year’s team. After Ngoyi impressed at summer camps, Wayne State and Northern Iowa followed with scholarship offers.
Also a defensive back, Ngoyi might have the best ball skills on the team. One thing’s for sure, he has the confidence of starting quarterback Ja Reese Lott-Buzby.
“All of those team camps, you could just tell he’s a dude,” said Lott-Buzby.
O-line improvement: Lincoln High returns a solid core of players along the offensive line, but building depth at that position has been a focus for head coach Mark Macke during fall camp.
Seniors Taylor Wieczorek, Zavier Gamble and Trevor Dragoo all provide great size, while the younger Links are still working to realize their potential.
“Probably where we need to make sure we’re improving is the O-line and D-line, but I like where we’re at,” Macke said.
Scrimmage season: More than half of Lincoln High’s practice was dedicated to a team scrimmage, starting with the freshman and sophomore teams facing off. Macke brought in a five-man officiating crew to oversee the varsity portion of the scrimmage, helping the Links acclimate to lining up in their correct spots and avoiding common penalties.
Lincoln High lost a pair of one-score games last season, making those small details even more important.
“It’s little things when you get into those tight games, it’s penalties, it’s lack of execution and its turnovers,” Macke said.
On the case: Former Lincoln High quarterback Cedric Case had an electric three-year run as the Links’ starter, and much of that success came with the help of his father, Chad Case.
After taking a year off from coaching, Case returned to the Links last season as an assistant coach and has been working to help Lott-Buzby improve ever since. The senior quarterback is thankful for all the lessons Case has given him thus far.
“That’s my dog,” Lott-Buzby said.
Winnable games: Looking ahead to Lincoln High’s schedule for the season, the Links aren’t set to face off against most of Class A’s top-10 teams, with the exception of No. 1 Bellevue West to end the season. Omaha Bryan, Omaha Central and Omaha Northwest are all coming off an entire year away from varsity football, while city opponents Lincoln North Star, Lincoln Pius X and Lincoln Northeast all had losing seasons in 2020.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7437 or at LMullin@journalstar.com. On Twitter @lmullin7