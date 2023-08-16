Behind a talented senior class with multiple college commits, the Lincoln High football team last season made a push for a playoff spot and likely would have gotten there if not for multiple close losses.

That class has moved on, with players continuing their careers at Iowa State and Nebraska-Kearney, among others, and a host of roles to fill for a roster short on varsity experience.

"It’s kind of what we told them. It’s their opportunity to step up and fill those roles. And hopefully, they’ll take it and run with it," Links coach Mark Macke said of his team. "We all know there are some shoes to fill. I think they can do it, they’ve just got to get used to it. They just need reps. And especially varsity reps."

It's a familiar refrain for the Links, who face the annual challenge of finding enough depth to compete with their Class A brethren. But the cupboard isn't completely bare. The Links return three starters on the offensive line, all seniors, in Peyton Everett, Lane Kalhoff and Denzell Lee.

Everett, at 6-foot-3 and 270 pounds, and Kalhoff, 6-0, 265, give Lincoln High some beef up front, while Lee, at 5-9, 220, will double as a linebacker on defense.

Behind them will be running back Corlen Williams-Barney, a bowling ball of a back at 6-foot, 225 pounds who averaged 7 yards per carry in limited duty last season.

Williams-Barney, who has been playing varsity since his sophomore season, has taken on more of a leadership role in 2023.

"The place that we’re at right now is, just to try and get guys out here, honestly. Just get that effort and that hard work in," Williams-Barney said. "When I come out here, I just expect all my guys, all my teammates, to come out here and practice hard. So that’s kind of where we’re at right now."

Williams-Barney figures to take on a much larger role on both sides of the ball as Lincoln High's leading returning rusher and a defender who took an interception back for a touchdown last season.

Other players will have to grow into their roles as well, part of the challenge of coaching that has Macke energized in his 12th season at the helm.

"I’m excited to see how these kids grow and develop, and see if they take the reins of leadership. It is kind of fun," Macke said. "In the colleges you can go out and recruit and replace guys. You can’t really do that in high school. So this is what you have, and you try to develop them, and try to put them in a scheme that fits their skill set, and that’s exciting."

It will be a process for the Links, who spent much of Tuesday's workout covering the basics ahead of next week's season-opener against Lincoln Southwest.

"It’s kind of a clean slate, although we do have three or four returning linemen, which is big. The skill positions, that’s all going to be a turnover there," Macke said. "And it’s kind of fun to see how they kind of play out, and how they develop, and they have gotten better.

"We’re better right now than what we were last Monday. So hopefully we keep improving."

Photos: Here's a look inside Lincoln High's preparations for 2023