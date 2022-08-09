Campin' with the Knights: Southeast looks the part. Now, can it build the depth to push Class A?

If worse comes to worst, Lincoln Southeast can always hand the ball off to Max Buettenback and tell him to run behind Gunnar Gottula.

That's a Nebraska baseball commit running behind a Husker football commit, and not something many teams in the state can match.

But the Knights are more than just those two notable pieces. Enough more that there's a good argument to be made that Southeast could wrestle back the title of the top team in the city.

That honor could come down to how well coach Ryan Gottula and his staff can develop depth, especially up front on both offense and defense, to make things go.

"We're able to get pads on here in a couple days and see where some guys are at from a physical standpoint from last year to this year, and start to develop depth," Gottula said before Tuesday's practice on the Southeast campus. "You know you’re going to need depth when you’re playing great teams early in the season, and so that will be really important."

The Knights open the first two weeks with Elkhorn South and Lincoln East, teams that gave Southeast two of its three regular-season losses last year and programs with high-profile recruits of their own.

So developing that depth and getting contributions from an experienced group of returners that includes seven starters on both sides of the ball will be of the utmost importance in the two weeks leading into that season-opener.

"I think we're working there," said Buettenback, a 6-1, 205-pound senior. "We're still looking for guys that can step up, but I think we've got a good group that can do that."

Here are a few other observations from the Knights' second workout of the fall.

* Even practicing without pads, Southeast looks the part physically. There's good size up front, led by Gunnar Gottula (6-foot-6, 285 pounds) and Cooper Johnson (6-5, 270) at the tackle spots. Carsten Bluhm, a 6-foot-5, 220-pound tight end commit to FCS Northern Iowa, stands out physically, too, even if his teammates gave him a hard time for dropping a punt early on in Tuesday's workout.

* An intriguing name to watch: sophomore Pierre Allen Jr. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound receiver/defensive end was one of the first guys up during a punt return drill and is coming off a freshman season during which he saw varsity snaps. He's not Malachi Coleman, nobody is, but he's in a similar vein with both his length and the positions he will play for the Knights. A serious breakout candidate.

* Southeast's linebackers are going to be able to match up with just about anyone. That group includes Buettenback and another senior, Will Jesske, on the outside, and two more seniors in Lance Hesselgesser and Sam Dorfmeyer in the middle. That's a solid, experienced group, and one that was vocal during practice.

* Quarterback will be a position to watch. Junior Owen Baxter started in Southeast's 21-3 playoff loss last season against Omaha Burke, and he was largely the first one in line in most drills Tuesday. But depth, as Ryan Gottula alluded to, could be a strength at that position.