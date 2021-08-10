Campin’ with the Knights: Five observations from fall practice, including standouts at wide receiver

It was hot again on Tuesday, but Lincoln Southeast hit the field for over two hours in its second practice of the fall season. Here are five observations from the Knights’ practice:

Speed to burn: Lincoln Southeast’s top three wide receivers all flashed great speed during offensive drills. Senior Jake Appleget can get downfield in a hurry despite his 6-foot-4 size, while a pair of shorter, speedier Knights showed their abilities, too.

Seniors Will Barrett and Will Jesske (both 5-10) ran solid routes, with Barrett making a couple of nice catches. Also in the mix is Seward transfer Malachi Lyon, who will be a slot receiver in certain offensive packages.

“He’s a good slot receiver and really shown the ability to help us on the offensive side of the ball,” Southeast head coach Ryan Gottula said.

Special teams work: Roughly 30 minutes of Southeast’s practice was dedicated to special teams as players broke into groups to work on punting, extra points and punt returns. Three different Knights showed the ability to launch 40-yard punts at times, and junior Nate McCashland was perfect on his extra-point attempts.