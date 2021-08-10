Campin’ with the Knights: Five observations from fall practice, including standouts at wide receiver

It was hot again on Tuesday, but Lincoln Southeast hit the field for over two hours in its second practice of the fall season. Here are five observations from the Knights’ practice:
Speed to burn: Lincoln Southeast’s top three wide receivers all flashed great speed during offensive drills. Senior Jake Appleget can get downfield in a hurry despite his 6-foot-4 size, while a pair of shorter, speedier Knights showed their abilities, too.
Seniors Will Barrett and Will Jesske (both 5-10) ran solid routes, with Barrett making a couple of nice catches. Also in the mix is Seward transfer Malachi Lyon, who will be a slot receiver in certain offensive packages.
“He’s a good slot receiver and really shown the ability to help us on the offensive side of the ball,” Southeast head coach Ryan Gottula said.
Special teams work: Roughly 30 minutes of Southeast’s practice was dedicated to special teams as players broke into groups to work on punting, extra points and punt returns. Three different Knights showed the ability to launch 40-yard punts at times, and junior Nate McCashland was perfect on his extra-point attempts.
The highlight of the special teams portion was when junior lineman Gunnar Gottula stopped to field a punt while on his way to another drill.
To his credit, he caught the ball in stride.
“He’s taking it to the house,” yelled a teammate as Gottula lightly jogged away with a smile.
Cloud cover: The hot weather continued on Tuesday, but it wasn’t quite as hot as on Monday thanks to some cloud cover over Lincoln Southeast’s field. The Knights’ new athletic trainer, fresh out of Texas, remarked that he was thankful for the light breeze.
Cramping was at a minimum as the Knights took frequent water breaks, but the team’s players were still very happy to get into some air conditioning after practice ended.
Pads on the horizon: Neither of Lincoln Southeast’s first two practices included full pads and hitting, but the Knights will finally get some realistic game action on Wednesday.
After an early morning walkthrough, Southeast will put the pads on for its afternoon practice.
“We’re definitely ready to do that,” said Gottula.
Life lessons: During a mid-practice team huddle, Gottula broke away from football lessons to deliver an important life lesson. The Knights’ theme of the week is leadership, and he addressed the team by telling them leadership will make a big difference in how their season goes.
“If you want to be a leader, it’s about helping and serving others; that’s just what you have to do,” said Gottula.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7437 or at LMullin@journalstar.com. On Twitter @lmullin7