Close can make for some good stories sometime down the road, when a guy is thinking back on his days as a high school football player.

But in the present, close isn't a lot of fun. Lincoln Southeast was close a bunch last season, losing four games by one score. The Knights showed they could play with anyone in the state. They just couldn't get over the top.

"They understand that," Southeast coach Ryan Gottula said of his squad on Friday. "We've talked a lot about the details, the small things.

"We were right there last year with some high-caliber football teams and had a chance to win the football games and didn't get it done."

The Knights lost one game by a touchdown, one by a field goal in overtime, yet another game by one point, and took eventual state runner-up Gretna to the wire in a 27-24 playoff loss.

That's not even counting a 31-20 loss to Elkhorn South to open the season in a game the Knights trailed by just three at halftime.

That's all five of Southeast's losses in a 5-5 season that wasn't far from being much more.

"It's the small things," Gottula said. "Some turnovers, and making some plays in critical situations, and we're right there. We need to get over the hump."

The details were a focus of Friday's practice. The Knights worked without a ball for 30 minutes to start the workout. At one station, an assistant coach implored his players to "win the 4 inches in front of your facemask."

So then, how to take that next step? A good place to start is by bringing back your starting quarterback and four of your five starting offensive linemen.

Owen Baxter will lineup under center after an all-city campaign in 2022. And Cooper Johnson, Stephen Sullivan-Diaz, Dane Newman and Josh Dozler will handle the heavy lifting up front after starting last season.

The only loss on the offensive line is a big one, as former left tackler Gunnar Gottula is currently going through preseason workouts a few miles away at the University of Nebraska.

And the Knights must replace a 1,000-yard rusher in Max Buettenback, as well as most of the defense.

But, "it isn't as bad as you'd thing it would be losing (guys like) Gunnar and Max, because we have a lot of young guys that have experience," said junior Cash Buettenback, Max's younger brother and a prime candidate to step in at running back and middle linebacker.

"I feel like we can play with anybody in the state. I feel like we're a great team, and we can do great things this year."

Buettenback and defensive end Pierre Allen Jr. lead a younger group of Knights that is long on talent and expected to fill multiple roles. Gottula said a couple of freshmen and sophomores could helps as well.

As long as those players can master the details.

"Certainly at other spots, we’ve got to figure out how they’re going to perform on a Friday night," Gottula said. "But I like the talent level, and I love the work ethic, for sure."