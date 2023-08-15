The first year of James Thompson's head coaching tenure at Lincoln North Star was a good one.

The Gators won four games in 2022, the first time reaching that total since 2015. North Star started 2-0 for the first time since 2010.

For a team coming off a 1-8 season, it was a huge step in the right direction. And major validation for Thompson and his staff.

"It was huge. We were really, really hard on kids. We had really, really high expectations. So if we would have come out with all those hard expectations, and holding such a high standard, and went 0-2 to start the year, we might have lost the team," Thompson said Monday as North Star began its second week of preseason practice.

"But fortunately for us, we were able to dominate our first two games."

That confidence carried over into a strong summer. Now there's a new level of comfort as the Gators try to take the next step as a program and push for a playoff spot.

"I think this year we're doing a great job of leading more positively and everyone is coming together as a family," said senior right tackle Xavier Von Busch. "With it being the second year, everyone's more comfortable with the playbook, and we all have a better idea of what we need to be doing."

What the Gators need to do, according to coaches and players, is clean up the mistakes that often hamstrung them against high-level competition last season.

North Star in its four wins outscored its opponents 104-33. In five losses, the Gators were outscored 174-44.

The easiest way to close the gap against the Lincoln Southeasts and Millard Souths of the world, the Gators said, is to make things easier on themselves.

"Well, first it starts with belief. You can't be beat on Monday when you play on Friday. I don't care what color helmet they've got on, what logo they've got on, you've got to believe you can win," Thompson said. "Second is taking care of the football, minimizing mistakes, not taking penalties, not beating ourselves."

How serious is North Star about being disciplined? Monday's practice opened with about 30 minutes of sprints for a number of what many might consider minor things — unbuckled chin straps, mouthpieces not in mouths, knee pads not in pants.

During the sprints, Thompson did his best to draw the various groups of runners offsides with varied counts and whistles. Leave early, and it was five more yards to run.

But there was no complaining. A strong leadership group led by running back Jordan Anderson, quarterback Beaudree Ball, linebacker Carter Dougherty and defensive back Cam Bretting has helped reshape the culture.

On the field, the Gators also picked up an intriguing offseason transfer when former Creighton Prep quarterback Dean Donaldson joined the program.

Donaldson played in nine games last season for the Junior Jays, and gives North Star a 6-foot-4, 200-pound, experienced signal-caller with a big arm.

All of it has added up to a bit of preseason buzz for a program that has largely been overlooked for the last decade, even if that outside noise doesn't matter much to the Gators.

"We don't buy in to any of that stuff, and we don't care what anybody thinks about us or what we do," Thompson said. "There's plenty of people tweeting at us that we're going to be 2-7 this year.

"We don't buy in to any of that stuff. We do what we do, and all we do is control what we can control."

Photos: A check-in on North Star football for Campin' series