The preparation never stops when you're getting ready for a high school football season.

But for Lincoln Northwest, there is at least a sense of home after the chaotic nature and disappointing end to 2022.

Head coach Brian Lauck, who this time last year was leading a team of around 70 players with no seniors, some of whom had never played football, on a patchy grass field because UBT Stadium wasn't yet completed, has more than 100 players out for football this year.

The stadium is done; last year the playing surface wasn't ready until just hours before kickoff in the season opener. There's familiarity with schemes, a full year in the weight room and, most importantly, goals beyond just getting a team on the field.

"Last year there was kind of almost a scared feeling," said senior receiver Tyler Aldrige. "You didn't know what was going on; you didn't know any of the people you were there with."

That uncertainty appeared to be gone Wednesday as the Falcons went through a high-energy workout. Lauck arrived shortly after the start of practice with a speaker, and soon enough tunes were blaring. There was the mix of instruction and fun that permeates most practices around the state instead of the uncertainty of last season.

"I think things are definitely better. We all kind of have our feet under us and think we can do some good things," senior lineman Jack Duval said. "I think we're all excited about it, and the school and community is excited about it."

Last year's inaugural varsity season ended after just three games. The Falcons were outmanned, and injuries quickly made a huge dent in depth that made it impossible to continue against a Class B schedule.

Players who came to Northwest in search of their first varsity opportunities were instead back to playing junior varsity games to finish out the season.

But there were positives that came out of 2022. The healthy Falcons gained valuable experience; they got the taste of winning, too, going 2-2 in their four remaining JV games.

That meant Northwest brought back nearly every player from last season's roster. There are returning starters at just about every position.

"I think we're definitely in a lot better place than we were last year," Lauck said. "We have our facilities obviously available; we've got a lot more kids; we've got a senior class.

"And I like what the kids have done. They’ve put in some great effort. We’ve definitely set our expectations a lot higher this year than we did last year just in regards of, we have that improvement."

The challenges are still tall, including a Week 0 game against Lincoln Pius X that materialized after Standing Bear, Lincoln's newest high school, announced it would not play varsity football this year.

Three straight road games follow that season opener. Perennial powers York and Waverly await at the end of the season. One of Northwest's goals is to get through the season healthy.

Wins will be nice, and there may be a handful on the schedule. And having the confidence that comes with a year of experience has the Falcons in a good place during preseason workouts.

"(The talent level) has jumped in terms of, not just knowledge of the game, skill level, size of the kids — they’ve grown, and we’ve told them to get in the weight room consistently this offseason," Lauck said. "If we didn’t notice that from playing the teams we did in Class B last year, we definitely needed to get stronger, get smarter, we needed to develop that cohesiveness that we need as a team."

