Campin' with the Falcons: Excitement building as Lincoln Northwest nears first-ever football season

There is a ways to go.

The construction at Lincoln Northwest High School continues, as does the building of the first football team in school history.

As equipment kicked up dust around the school on Monday afternoon, the Falcons went through their first in-season workout as a program under the eye of head coach Brian Lauck and his staff just down the hill from the main campus.

There was hope for a bit that Northwest might get to hold that first practice in its brand new stadium. But in life, just like football, things got in the way.

Those around the program remain hopeful that Union Bank & Trust Stadium will be ready in time for the Falcons' first-ever game, scheduled for Aug. 26 against Ralston.

For the present, the program-building continued with a milestone day on Monday.

"It’s been a long road waiting to get to this point, but now it’s exciting to see what these kids have put in for effort; what the coaches have done to believe in and get to this process," Lauck said Monday.

"It’s kind of surprising because we thought it was a long road, and then all of a sudden we’re here. So we’re really excited and ready to get things going, because we’re playing in 18 days."

The Falcons will deal with the challenges of any first-year program. Lauck said the team was still adding players to its roster as the first day of school, set for Aug. 15, approaches.

The team will have no seniors, and will be undersized in relation to its Class B counterparts — Lauck said multiple freshmen would have the chance to appear in varsity contests.

"You probably wouldn't have that opportunity anywhere else," Lauck said.

While more experienced teams might be reviewing schemes and going over familiar concepts, Northwest is doing everything from scratch — a team camp at the end of July marked the first time the Falcon players had helmets and purple practice jerseys.

Many of the drills Monday focused on fundamentals: the proper depth on pass routes, the proper footwork on the offensive line, the proper lanes to take on kickoff coverage.

"It's been an experience, said junior Dylan Kotik, the early leader to start at quarterback in the season opener. "But it's here now. I've had fun. I think everyone else has, too."

Kotik and sophomore J.J. Kopp showed off good arms as Northwest worked through the basics of its spread offense. Just as important as the physical, though, will be the personal side that comes with building a culture, and trust between teammates and coaches.

As a quarterback, Kotik said, he's felt the push to take on a leadership role

"I'm liking it," he said. "You're always nervous for stuff like that, but it's been exciting."

The games will take care of themselves, and they'll be here soon enough. But Monday was a day to, even if it was just for a moment, step back and enjoy the birth of a program.

"Keep building that relationship with one another, keep building that team culture that we have already set. Because we’re picking up kids now still, as school is starting," Lauck said. "Continuing to develop fundamentals — we’re going to make sure that we’re fundamentally sound, and from there just giving great effort and we’ll let the ball fall where it lies."