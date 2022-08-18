Campin' with the Crusaders: 'Mature team' gives Lincoln Christian hope despite undersized roster

The maturity of the Lincoln Christian football team is easy to see.

With the sun not yet up at a recent early morning workout, all of the Crusaders were on the practice field and ready to go with time to spare before the 6 a.m. start of practice. No stragglers, and no complaining, even with some occasional rain dropping at the end of an unusually dry summer.

"I think it's a mature team. If you stand here and watch practice, you'll see that they're doing a lot of the coaching of each other. They're doing a lot to hold each other accountable," Christian coach Kurt Earl said.

"We've already had our leadership council meet once, and that was a really high-level meeting. I think they're showing a lot of maturity, and those teams are fun to coach. And the wins and losses take care of themselves, usually."

Lincoln Christian is hoping that maturity pays dividends in a number of ways in 2022 as the Crusaders try to rebound from a 3-6 season in 2021 after going 8-2 and reaching the Class C-1 quarterfinals in 2020.

"We all know each other as brothers. We all have fun with each other outside of football so it's not just football where we're seeing each other and hanging out," senior lineman Christian Witt said. "It's all around — in school, outside of school."

For starters, there's that first matchup out of the gate — the annual battle for the sword against cross-town rival and C-2 No. 8-ranked Lincoln Lutheran. The Aug. 26 matchup will mark the first time in the history of the rivalry that the game is played to open the season, and represents an immediate opportunity for the Crusaders to make a statement.

"We're pretty excited for that game," senior lineman Christian Witt said. "That's a huge game to start the year with, so we're all looking forward to it."

It's a big one for sure, but Christian will have at least eight more to play after that, doing so with an undersized lineup in which Witt, at 6 feet tall and 205 pounds, is the biggest returning starter and will play center and defensive tackle.

There's where that maturity could come in handy again. The Crusaders will be out-sized in just about every game they play. Being able to muster the attitude required to smash with the big guys line up on the other side of the ball will be just as important as any Xs and Os that get drawn up on a grease board.

"We all follow our rules and tracks, and it doesn't matter that we're a little undersized," said senior Luke Lafler, a 6-foot-195-pound lineman. "We're just as mean as any of the big guys."

Having a strong group of returning skill players will help make up for the lack of beef up front.

Senior Andrew Johnson has settled in at quarterback, giving Earl and his staff the kind of quick-trigger decision maker that is critical in running the flex bone offense.

"Andrew might be the best decision-maker we've had at that position since we moved to (the flexbone)," Earl said. "We've had some really good guys there, and he might be the best just in terms of pure decision making.

"So the right guy is going to get the ball a lot; and if that happens, good things will happen offensively."