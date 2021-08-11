Campin' with the Crusaders: Five observations from fall practice, including a key player returning from injury

Lincoln Christian broke out the shoulder pads for its third practice of the season on Wednesday. Here are five observations from the Crusaders’ practice:
Berrier is back: Ethan Berrier was a big-time player for Lincoln Christian in 2019 when he led the team in rushing yards, but the 2020 season was a difficult one as a lingering hamstring injury kept Berrier out the majority of the season.
He also sat out the basketball season in an effort to return to full health, and the senior certainly looked ready to go on Wednesday.
“He knows what he’s doing and he has the respect of the whole team,” Lincoln Christian coach Kurt Earl said. “He’s a great player, but his leadership might be his best quality.”
Roth brothers: Lincoln Christian’s offensive line will be anchored by senior brothers Anthony and Benjamin Roth, who return as starters. Both showed good footwork and technique during drills, and running back Gage Hohlen is eager to have the Roths leading the way in front of him.
“Anthony Roth is one of our tackles right now and on the defensive line he’s going to have a great year and be a key leader,” Hohlen said. “I’m really excited to watch him play.”
Strength in numbers: Lincoln Christian is in the bottom half of Class C-1 in terms of enrollment, but the Crusaders had strong numbers for their football program again this season. With 35 to 40 players out for football, Earl was pleased with the team’s turnout this year.
Earl noted Lincoln Christian has been growing in enrollment each of the last five years, and as the school’s athletic director, he’s glad that the school can support a cross country and boys tennis team in the fall as well.
No big hits: Lincoln Christian had shoulder pads on as it practiced offensive and defensive alignments, but the team’s coaches made sure that simply wrapping up and showing good tackling technique were the focus on defense.
With players in shorts as opposed to football pants and full pads, tackling was limited to wrapping up instead of taking the ball-carrier the ground.
“I know you’re anxious to play real ball, but be smart out there,” Earl instructed his team during a drill.
Team unity: Following a water break, Earl huddled the Crusaders for a team bonding exercise that also served as a short rest period from team drills. The Crusaders broke into groups of four and discussed prompts randomly selected from a book of questions.
The goal was to get players more familiar with their teammates from different grade levels.
“We can all focus on our teamwork,” Earl said. “And you can’t love each other if you don’t know each other.”
