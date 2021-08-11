Campin' with the Crusaders: Five observations from fall practice, including a key player returning from injury

Lincoln Christian broke out the shoulder pads for its third practice of the season on Wednesday. Here are five observations from the Crusaders’ practice:

Berrier is back: Ethan Berrier was a big-time player for Lincoln Christian in 2019 when he led the team in rushing yards, but the 2020 season was a difficult one as a lingering hamstring injury kept Berrier out the majority of the season.

He also sat out the basketball season in an effort to return to full health, and the senior certainly looked ready to go on Wednesday.

“He knows what he’s doing and he has the respect of the whole team,” Lincoln Christian coach Kurt Earl said. “He’s a great player, but his leadership might be his best quality.”

Roth brothers: Lincoln Christian’s offensive line will be anchored by senior brothers Anthony and Benjamin Roth, who return as starters. Both showed good footwork and technique during drills, and running back Gage Hohlen is eager to have the Roths leading the way in front of him.

“Anthony Roth is one of our tackles right now and on the defensive line he’s going to have a great year and be a key leader,” Hohlen said. “I’m really excited to watch him play.”