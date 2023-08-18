Playoff wins in two of the last three seasons prove it out.

Lincoln Christian is becoming a program that has started finding the ability to reload year after year.

"I think we're a program now that loses a really good group of seniors and expects a really good group to step back in," Christian coach Kurt Earl said Thursday. "And I think these guys see that. The expectation is slowly becoming, we're not only a playoff-caliber team, but one that could maybe win one or two and then who knows after that."

This season will provide a proving ground for Earl's hypothesis. The Crusaders have just five seniors on the roster as they try to follow up last season's 8-3 year that included a playoff win over Omaha Roncalli before a loss to Aurora in the C-1 state quarterfinals.

And there's good reason to believe Earl will be right.

There's explosiveness returning in the backfield with senior Jake Watson and Junior Dane Omel, who combined for more than 1,300 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns a year ago.

Watson, at 6-foot-1, 195 pounds, is a punishing runner in the middle of Christian's attack and last season ran for 697 yards on 7.5 yards per carry.

Omel is poised for a breakout season. Already with 15 games of varsity experience under his belt, Omel last season ran for 630 yards, averaged a whopping 14.3 yards per carry, and scored seven touchdowns on just 44 carries.

"I’m not sure I’ve ever coached a guy who plays the game as smooth as Dane does. He seems effortless, and yet he’s moving at incredible speed. He’s just so fluid," said Earl, entering his eighth season.

"So for him, I think the real challenge is just discovering how good he really could be, and figuring that out day by day, and it’s been fun to watch so far."

Even with two more full seasons still to play, Omel sounds like a veteran when asked about his role in becoming a leader for the Crusaders.

"It's just something where, I've kind of been there. So I'm used to it, and now I'm just that old guy ready to help those younger guys, and come up and lead them," Omel said. "Just the same guy that had older guys come up and lead me."

Last year was nice, Omel said. But it was last year.

"You only want the best every single year," Omel said. "So you're just trying to throw that behind you and just build off this year with a new team."

There's a key battle for the starting quarterback position that could shape Christian's offense. The winner will replace Andrew Johnson, whose role as a distributor in Christian's flex-bone offense was critical in the Crusaders having five players with more than 600 rushing yards and a fifth with more than 560 last season.

"The guys that are competing for it, they see that the No. 1 thing you can do in our offense is get the right guy the ball, and take what the defense gives you," Earl said. "It's hard to argue with some of the numbers from a year ago. And a lot of the guys on that team were very good athletes. But not so great of athletes as individuals that it wasn’t a team thing.

"So it’s a really good year to say, it can be done no matter who you are."

Photos: Journal Star's 'Campin' series moves on to Lincoln Christian