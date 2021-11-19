C-2 state football: A tale-of-the-tape look at Norfolk Catholic, Archbishop Bergan

Since it lost the C-2 finals on its home turf last year, Archbishop Bergan has been on a march to get back in the finals. Its opponent, Norfolk Catholic, is one of the most experienced playoff teams in state history.
Game info: 2:45 p.m. Tuesday at Memorial Stadium, TV — NPM.
No. 2 Norfolk Catholic
Record: 11-1.
Coach: Jeff Bellar.
Road to the finals: First round—beat Crofton 35-6, quarterfinals—beat Hartington CC 20-13, semifinals—beat Wilber-Clatonia 35-12.
State playoff appearances: 37; state titles in 1983, 1991, 1998, 1999, 2004, 2005, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2017.
Impact players: RB/LB Karter Kerkman, jr., 226 carries for 1,696 yards and 22 touchdowns, 56 tackles; QB/LB Carter Janssen, so., 83-of-130 passing for 1,137 yards and 12 touchdowns, 94 carries for 560 yards and 6 touchdowns; WR/CB Mason Timmerman, jr., 15 receptions for 230 yards and 2 touchdowns, 92 tackles, 7 interceptions; WR/DB Brennen Kelley, sr., 31 receptions for 435 yards and 6 touchdowns, 93 tackles.
Bread and butter
Kerkman and Janssen are the Knights’ top offensive players who find the end zone most often, but Norfolk Catholic has depth all over the field. With several talented wide receivers and a stellar groups of linebackers and defensive backs, Norfolk Catholic is as balanced as it gets.
No. 1 Archbishop Bergan
Record: 12-0.
Coach: Seth Mruz.
Road to the finals: First round—beat Oakland-Craig 45-20, quarterfinals—beat Aquinas 38-7, semifinals—beat Ord 20-0.
State playoff appearances: 33; state title in 1979.
Impact players: QB/DB Koa McIntyre, sr., 110-of-188 passing for 1,869 yards and 29 touchdowns, 133 carries for 1,240 yards and 16 touchdowns; RB/LB Jarett Boggs, sr., 83 carries for 620 yards and 11 touchdowns, 88 tackles; WR/DE Kade McIntyre, jr., 33 receptions for 813 yards and 12 touchdowns, 57 tackles, 4 sacks; RB/LB Cal Janke, sr., 25 carries for 201 yards and 3 touchdowns, 55 tackles.
Bread and butter
All-state quarterback Koa McIntyre is Archbishop Bergan’s leading passer and rusher on his own, but the Knights’ offensive versatility needs wideouts such as Kade McIntyre, Lucas Pruss and Gavin Logemann to thrive. In addition to excellent run-stopping linebackers up front, Koa McIntyre leads a defense that excels at forcing turnovers.
Coach's corner: Thoughts from Oakland-Craig’s Joe Anderson, whose Knights played both teams during the regular season.
* "Norfolk Catholic is a big physical team that will challenge you up front with their running game. Defensively they are very sound against the run game. They are very well-coached and do a great job of getting off blocks and making plays."
* "Archbishop Bergan has a ton of speed, starting with Koa McIntyre. He has developed into a very good passer and everyone knows what he can do with his legs. Defensively, they are very aggressive up front and have great skill in the secondary, which allows them to bring a lot of pressures in the front end."
* "Norfolk Catholic will need to establish their ground game and put some long drives together to keep the Bergan explosive offense off the field as much as they can. Both teams are extremely well-coached, and I am sure they will each have some tricks up their sleeves, but it will come down to who is going to win at the point of attack and can get that consistent ground game going."
