C-2 state football: A tale-of-the-tape look at Norfolk Catholic, Archbishop Bergan

Coach's corner: Thoughts from Oakland-Craig’s Joe Anderson, whose Knights played both teams during the regular season.

* "Norfolk Catholic is a big physical team that will challenge you up front with their running game. Defensively they are very sound against the run game. They are very well-coached and do a great job of getting off blocks and making plays."

* "Archbishop Bergan has a ton of speed, starting with Koa McIntyre. He has developed into a very good passer and everyone knows what he can do with his legs. Defensively, they are very aggressive up front and have great skill in the secondary, which allows them to bring a lot of pressures in the front end."

* "Norfolk Catholic will need to establish their ground game and put some long drives together to keep the Bergan explosive offense off the field as much as they can. Both teams are extremely well-coached, and I am sure they will each have some tricks up their sleeves, but it will come down to who is going to win at the point of attack and can get that consistent ground game going."

Reach the writer at 402-473-7437 or at LMullin@journalstar.com. On Twitter @lmullin7

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.