C-2 state championship: A tale-of-the-tape look at Norfolk Catholic, Hartington Cedar Catholic

It'll be old-school football with two great defenses and offenses that want to rely on the run. A classic, low-scoring affair should be on tap.

Game info: 10:15 a.m. Tuesday at Memorial Stadium. TV — Nebraska Public Media.

No. 1 Norfolk Catholic

Record: 12-0

Coach: Jeff Bellar

Road to the finals: First round — def. Yutan 28-14. Quarterfinals — def. Lincoln Lutheran 62-42. Semifinals — def. Ord 38-6.

State playoff appearances: 38. Finals appearances: 19.

Impact players: RB/LB Karter Kerkman, 6-1, 195, sr., 141 car., 1,444 yds., 26 TDs; FB/DB Kanyon Talton, 5-8, 160, sr., 73 car., 796 yds., 11 TDs, 15 catches, 181 yds., one TD; QB/LB Carter Janssen, 6-1, 175, jr., 91 car., 717 yds., five TDs, 60-88 passing, 834 yds., nine TDs; OL/DL Kade Pieper, 6-4, 245, sr., 104 tackles, four sacks.

Bread and butter

It's the old reliable for long-time coach Jeff Bellar: rely on a strong ground game with all-stater Karter Kerkman running behind Iowa commit Kade Pieper. Kanyon Talton and Carter Janssen provide variety in the run game, and Janssen does enough in the passing game to keep defenses honest. Throw in a defense that only allows about 11 points per game, and you've got a pretty good recipe as the Knights go for title No. 11.

No. 8 Hartington Cedar Catholic

Record: 9-3

Coach: Chad Cattau

Road to the finals: First round — def. Mitchell 44-14. Quarterfinals: def. Malcolm 10-9. Semifinals: def. def. Battle Creek 6-0.

State playoff appearances: 29. Finals appearances: Four.

Impact players: QB/DB Andrew Jones, 6-2, 190, sr., 167 car., 668 yds., 11 TDs, 52-119 passing, 869 yds., nine TDs; FB/LB James Christensen, 6-0, 180, sr., 65 car., 333 yds., three TDs; RB/DB Ty Thoene, 5-7, 175, jr., 634 car., 298 yds., seven TDs; LB Jaelen Lammers, 5-10, 170, sr., 80 tackles, one sack; LB Spencer Albers, 6-0, 185, sr., 80 tackles one sack.

Bread and butter

It's been a roller coaster season for the Trojans, who started 4-0, battled injuries and a tough schedule while going 2-3 to end the regular season, and now have swept through the playoffs, including one-score wins in both the quarterfinals and semifinals. Cedar Catholic will rely on a tough defense, led by linebackers Jaelen Lammers and Spencer Albers, that allows just 186 yards per game and has given up more than 14 points in a game just twice this season.

Chris Basnett's pick: No one has played Norfolk Catholic closer this season than Cedar Catholic, and that was still a two-score, shutout win for the Knights. It's been a special postseason for Cedar Catholic, but Norfolk Catholic simply has too much firepower.