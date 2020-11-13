C-2 No.1 Bergan outslugs No. 5 Yutan for first title berth in more than 10 years

FREMONT — On a night when two defenses showed how much they’d improved since the start of the season, big chunk plays were at a premium as No. 1 Archbishop Bergan and No. 5 Yutan slugged it out for a berth in the Class C-2 state championship football game.
Only two plays went for more than 36 yards, and both of those were by the Knights as Bergan earned its first berth in a state title game in more than a decade Friday with a 21-7 semifinal victory at Heedum Field.
Because the 12-0 Knights are the top-seeded team, they will host Ord on Nov. 20 for the C-2 state championship. Ord defeated 2019 champion Oakland-Craig 38-28 in Friday’s other semifinal game.
While all of the semifinal games were being played Friday night, the Nebraska School Activities Association made the decision to move the games from Nov. 23 and 24 at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln to home field sites on the 20th.
Bergan and Yutan met in the season opener, a game that the Knights won 41-13. After the Knights scored the only points of the first half on their first drive of the game, the contest turned into a defensive battle save for two big plays in the second half.
The Knights first scoring drive was a 10-play, 53-yard march, evenly divided with five rushing and five passing plays.
A pair of passes from quarterback Koa McIntyre to wide receiver Jarett Boggs successfully ended the drive for Bergan. The first was an 8-yard pass after the Knights were flagged for their lone penalty of the first half, a false start.
McIntyre again found Boggs open, this time to the right side for a 5-yard touchdown. Freshman Alex Langenfeld added the extra point and that put Bergan ahead 7-0.
On the fourth play of the third quarter, McIntyre found his brother Kade racing down the west sideline and got the ball to him in stride for a 46-yard gain to the Yutan 3-yard line. It took three plays for Bergan to go the final 3 yards as Koa McIntyre scored on a 1-yard sneak to put Bergan ahead 14-0.
Yutan’s offense then put together its lone scoring drive, going 61 yards in seven plays with Caden Egr going the final 6 yards up the middle to pull the Chieftains to within 14-7.
Yutan was poised to tie the game late in the third quarter before the Chieftains were called for an illegal substitution penalty on fourth-and-goal from the 1. Chieftains quarterback Brady Timm was stopped 5 yards short of the end zone on the first play of the fourth quarter.
The momentum swung permanently five plays later as Koa McIntyre went 75 yards through the middle for the final points of the game.
“Up front that was kids getting a hat on a hat,” Bergan coach Seth Mruz said. “There was a little crease he could take advantage of and that’s all he needed.”
Ord 38, Oakland-Craig 28: The No. 3 Chanticleers continued their undefeated streak against the No. 2 Knights in Ord to advance to the Class C-2 state final.
The win was punctuated by Ord's dominant ground game, which accounted for 351 yards and each of the team's five touchdowns.
Tommy Stevens was the Chanticleers' leading rusher with 191 yards on 21 attempts for two touchdowns.
Ord quarterback Zach Smith ran 20 times for 174 yards and three touchdowns while also passing for 56 yards on 4-of-7 passing.
