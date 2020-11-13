C-2 No.1 Bergan outslugs No. 5 Yutan for first title berth in more than 10 years

A pair of passes from quarterback Koa McIntyre to wide receiver Jarett Boggs successfully ended the drive for Bergan. The first was an 8-yard pass after the Knights were flagged for their lone penalty of the first half, a false start.

McIntyre again found Boggs open, this time to the right side for a 5-yard touchdown. Freshman Alex Langenfeld added the extra point and that put Bergan ahead 7-0.

On the fourth play of the third quarter, McIntyre found his brother Kade racing down the west sideline and got the ball to him in stride for a 46-yard gain to the Yutan 3-yard line. It took three plays for Bergan to go the final 3 yards as Koa McIntyre scored on a 1-yard sneak to put Bergan ahead 14-0.

Yutan’s offense then put together its lone scoring drive, going 61 yards in seven plays with Caden Egr going the final 6 yards up the middle to pull the Chieftains to within 14-7.

Yutan was poised to tie the game late in the third quarter before the Chieftains were called for an illegal substitution penalty on fourth-and-goal from the 1. Chieftains quarterback Brady Timm was stopped 5 yards short of the end zone on the first play of the fourth quarter.

The momentum swung permanently five plays later as Koa McIntyre went 75 yards through the middle for the final points of the game.