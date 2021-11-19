C-1 state football: A tale-of-the-tape look at Pierce, Columbus Lakeview

Defending champion Pierce is in the midst of a stellar three-year run, while Columbus Lakeview is making a long-awaited appearance in the C-1 title game.
Game info: 10:15 a.m. Tuesday at Memorial Stadium, TV — NPM.
No. 8 Pierce
Record: 10-2.
Coach: Mark Brahmer.
Road to the finals: Opening round—beat Broken Bow 27-14, quarterfinals—beat Ashland-Greenwood 35-28, semifinals—beat Battle Creek 21-0.
State playoff appearances: 33; state titles in 1978, 2007, 2008, 2020.
Impact players: QB/DB Abram Scholting, jr., 103-of-160 passing for 2,003 yards and 27 touchdowns, 49 tackles; TE/LB Ben Brahmer, jr., 54 receptions for 1,006 yards and 20 touchdowns, 71 tackles; RB/LB Matthew Christensen, sr., 151 carries for 1,042 yards and 16 touchdowns, 86 tackles; RB/LB Michael Kruntorad, sr., 98 carries for 862 yards and 9 touchdowns, 92 tackles, 5 sacks.
Bread and butter
While many of the Bluejays’ best players make a big impact on defense, there’s no doubt that the Pierce offense has been its path to success. Scholting throws the ball at a rate few C-1 quarterbacks can match, and having a Nebraska football commit in Brahmer helps for a main target. Christensen and Kruntorad form a stellar one-two punch at running back, making it tough for opponents to stop all those pieces.
No. 7 Columbus Lakeview
Record: 10-2.
Coach: Kurt Frenzen.
Road to the finals: Opening round—beat Milford 42-20, quarterfinals—beat Boone Central 23-20, semifinals—beat Kearney Catholic 31-21.
State playoff appearances: 13.
Impact players: WR/DB Adam van Cleave, sr., 111 carries for 1,099 yards and 19 touchdowns, 26 receptions for 570 yards and 7 touchdowns; QB Kolby Blaser, sr., 69-of-126 passing for 1,295 yards and 13 touchdowns, 91 carries for 414 yards and 11 touchdowns; OL/DE Jaeden Jenkinson, sr., 55 tackles, 8 sacks; WR/DB Mason Viergutz, sr., 13 receptions for 276 yards and 2 touchdowns, 5 interceptions.
Bread and butter
The goal on offense is simple at times: get the ball to van Cleave any way possible. The Viking senior lines up all over the field, but is just one of several talented targets that Blaser has found for multiple touchdowns this season. Lakeview’s defense knows how to bend but not break, having given up 20-plus points each of the past three weeks but also finding key stops and turnovers when needed.
