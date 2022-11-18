C-1 state championship: A tale-of-the-tape look at Aurora, Pierce

One of the most anticipated games of the entire season has come to fruition as two untouchable unbeatens square off.

Game info: 2:45 p.m. Tuesday at Memorial Stadium. TV — Nebraska Public Media.

No. 1 Aurora

Record: 12-0

Coach: Kyle Peterson

Road to the finals: First round — def. Scotus Central Catholic 43-13. Quarterfinals — def. Lincoln Christian 48-28. Semifinals — def. Boone Central 40-19.

State playoff appearances: 36. Finals appearances: 10.

Impact players: RB/LB Carlos Collazo, 5-10, 190, sr., 170 car., 1,930 yds., 31 TDs, 7 catches, 140 yds., two TDs; QB Drew Knust, 6-0, 165, sr., 130 car., 940 yds., 21 TDs, 55-95 passing, 674 yds., nine TDs; WR/DB Carsen Staehr, 6-0, 165, sr., 54 catches, 872 yds., eight TDs; RB/DB Maddex Egger, 5-8, 150, jr., 143 car., 747 yds., six TDs.

Bread and butter

The Huskies know their way to Lincoln, making their fourth appearance in Memorial Stadium in the past five years. Carlos Collazo is a bowling ball at running back, running for nearly 2,000 yards despite missing multiple games because of injury. Quarterback Drew Knust can move it with his legs as well, and Knust and backup quarterback Booker Scheierman have combined to throw for 1,474 yards and 16 touchdowns.

No. 2 Pierce

Record: 12-0

Coach: Mark Brahmer

Road to the finals: First round — def. Central City 49-8. Quarterfinals: def. Columbus Lakeview 33-23. Semifinals: def. Adams Central 45-26.

State playoff appearances: 34. Finals appearances: 12.

Impact players: TE/LB Ben Brahmer, 6-4, 215, sr., 69 catches, 1,274 yds., 18 TDs; RB/LB Keenan Valverde, 5-7, 155, jr., 204 car., 1,805 yds., 25 TDs; QB/DB Abram Scholting, 6-0, 185, sr., 101-142 passing, 2,079 yds., 39 TDs, 82 car., 659 yds., eight TDs

Bread and butter

It might be as close to a perfect offense as you'll find in high school football. The Bluejays can do it all, from Abram Scholting's passing to Keenan Valverde's running to Ben Brahmer's receiving. Pierce averages 535 yards of offense per game, and has simply overwhelmed opponents on that side of the ball all season. The Bluejays have punted just eight times in 12 games, and are hungry after coming up short in last season's playoffs.

Chris Basnett's pick: This has all the makings of a classic, the kind of game in which whoever has the ball last will win. Aurora gets it last in this one, and the season-long No. 1 team wins a shootout.