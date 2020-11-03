C-1, C-2 Two-Minute Drill: Regular season and state final rematches highlight quarterfinal slate of games

Friday’s games
Class C-1
No. 6 Adams Central (8-2) at No. 3 Ashland-Greenwood (10-0), 6 p.m.: A-G’s Matthew Schuster returned after missing two games and rushed for 122 yards and a TD in the Bluejays’ first-round win over Logan View/Scribner-Snyder. A-G will need the Husker walk-on commit against an Adams Central team that has one of the top sophomores in the state in running back Hyatt Collins, whose 137 yards on the ground and one TD in the victory against Wayne last Friday ran his season totals to 1,492 yards and 20 touchdowns. Both teams have beaten Wahoo and Wayne this season.
No. 5 Auburn (8-1) at No. 4 Kearney Catholic (8-1), 6 p.m.: It’s all about the quarterbacks in this one. Kearney Catholic has NU recruit Heinrich Haarberg, a 6-foot-5 signal caller who has lived up to expectations with 1,606 yards passing and 16 TDs to go with 504 yards rushing and 10 more scores. Auburn’s Brody Darnell, who exited the Bulldogs’ first-round win over Battle Creek in the second quarter, has used his speed to pick up 784 yards on the ground and 11 TDs in eight games, while throwing for 751 and three scores. Ryan Dixon, who then moved to quarterback, led the Bulldogs the rest of the way against the Braves with 148 yards rushing and three TDs.
No. 8 Lincoln Christian (8-1) at No. 2 St. Paul (9-1), 7 p.m.: This is going to be the battle of the physical ground games. While St. Paul all-stater Eli Larson has 1,714 yards and 26 rushing TDs, the Wildcats can also strike through the air with quarterback Brenden Knapp (997 yards, 14 TDs passing). The teams have one common opponent — Gothenburg, which the Crusaders beat 27-24 in overtime in the first round. St. Paul sprinted past the Swedes 35-6 in week 4.
No. 7 Wahoo (7-2) at No. 1 Pierce (9-0), 7 p.m.: A rematch of last year’s state final won by Wahoo 38-0. Behind running back Colin Ludvik (1,384 yards rushing, 13 TDs) and all-state linebacker Grant Kolterman (68 tackles, four sacks), Wahoo has outscored its last three opponents 122-14 since a Week 7 loss to Ashland-Greenwood. Statistically, Pierce has the top offense in C-1, averaging 333.7 yards per game rushing and another 156 passing, and the Bluejays have scored 41 or more points in eight of their nine wins. In the first-round win over West-Point-Beemer, quarterback Abram Scholting was 10-of-14 passing for 169 yards and three TDs.
Class C-2
No. 7 Sutton (7-2) at No. 1 Archbishop Bergan (10-0), Fremont’s Heedum Field, 7 p.m.: Bergan continued its dominant season with a 55-15 win over Lincoln Lutheran, a victory sparked by quarterback Koa McIntyre’s 10-of-13 passing for 212 yards and five TDs. Sutton posted a solid 30-6 win over North Platte St. Pat’s behind the 1-2 punch of Paxton Olson (165 yards rushing) and Jesse Bergen (145 yards on the ground).
No. 6 Wilber-Clatonia (7-1) at No. 5 Yutan (9-1), 7 p.m.: Yutan won the regular-season matchup 28-14 at Wilber-Clatonia in Week 6 after the Wolverines sat out the previous two weeks because of COVID-19 issues. W-C will need to slow down Yutan’s 1-2 punch at running back, all-state senior Caden Egr (803 yards, seven TDs) and junior Ethan Christensen (691 yards, 12 TDs). All-state basketball player Brady Timm also is an effective quarterback in football, throwing for 1,055 yards and 18 TDs, and running for another 618 and seven scores.
No. 2 Oakland-Craig (9-1) at No. 9 Hartington Cedar Catholic (8-2), 7 p.m.: O-C won the regular-season game between these teams 52-14 in Week 7, so the defending champions are a heavy favorite to advance to the semifinals. The Knights spread the wealth in their run game — senior Coulter Thiele’s 784 yards and 12 TDs leads four backs with 350 or more yards this season. In Hartington CC’s 21-0 first-round win over Bridgeport, Ethan Becker had 151 yards on 27 carries and a TD.
No. 3 Ord (9-0) at No. 4 Aquinas (8-2), David City, 7 p.m.: This game feels more like a semifinal with two top-four teams matched up. Aquinas, whose two losses are to No. 1 Archbishop Bergan and No. 2 Oakland-Craig, got past Norfolk Catholic on the road in the first round behind a standout performance from senior Kyle Napier. Ord rolled past Bishop Neumann in the first round; running back Tommy Stevens had 139 yards and two TDs, and Nebraska kicker recruit Kelen Meyer caught a TD pass and kicked a 37-yard field goal.
