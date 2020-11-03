C-1, C-2 Two-Minute Drill: Regular season and state final rematches highlight quarterfinal slate of games

Friday’s games

Class C-1

No. 6 Adams Central (8-2) at No. 3 Ashland-Greenwood (10-0), 6 p.m.: A-G’s Matthew Schuster returned after missing two games and rushed for 122 yards and a TD in the Bluejays’ first-round win over Logan View/Scribner-Snyder. A-G will need the Husker walk-on commit against an Adams Central team that has one of the top sophomores in the state in running back Hyatt Collins, whose 137 yards on the ground and one TD in the victory against Wayne last Friday ran his season totals to 1,492 yards and 20 touchdowns. Both teams have beaten Wahoo and Wayne this season.

No. 5 Auburn (8-1) at No. 4 Kearney Catholic (8-1), 6 p.m.: It’s all about the quarterbacks in this one. Kearney Catholic has NU recruit Heinrich Haarberg, a 6-foot-5 signal caller who has lived up to expectations with 1,606 yards passing and 16 TDs to go with 504 yards rushing and 10 more scores. Auburn’s Brody Darnell, who exited the Bulldogs’ first-round win over Battle Creek in the second quarter, has used his speed to pick up 784 yards on the ground and 11 TDs in eight games, while throwing for 751 and three scores. Ryan Dixon, who then moved to quarterback, led the Bulldogs the rest of the way against the Braves with 148 yards rushing and three TDs.