Buss carries Sterling to fast start, big win over Parkview Christian

They may be nicknamed the Jets, but Class D-6 No. 8 Sterling rode the Derek Buss on offense Saturday in a 47-13 win at No. 10 Parkview Christian.
Buss totaled four touchdowns, three coming in the first quarter, with two on the ground of 4 and 29 yards. He added an 8-yard touchdown pass to Andrew Richardson and caught a 48-yard reception for a score from Sam Boldt.
Boldt opened the early scoring on a 53-yard run 16 seconds into the game.
"Sam and Derek are our two go-to's," Sterling coach Brent Heusman said. "They are our speed factor. They understand the game pretty well and we are going to go as far as the two can take us when it comes to getting the ball in the open field in a six-man game. If we can get them in space, we should have pretty good success."
The Jets opened with a 28-0 lead after the first quarter and never looked back. Sterling tacked on 19 more points in the second to close the half on a 47-0 run as Kaleb Masur, Andrew Richardson and Tanner McDonald paved the way in the trenches.
"Our biggest thing, our linemen, our three linemen do a heck of a job," Heusman said. "They are all three-year starters and we can throw some different things at them and they are willing to adjust on the fly. We thought we could take advantage of what (Parkview Christian's) defense was going to give us. Their ends kind of played wider and we thought we could get inside of them. We can usually get something with our three lineman.
"They get a hat-on-hat and we are able to get positive yards more often than not. Kudos to our three guys. They've been battling in the trenches for three years and they've got this game kind of figured out where we are able to move the football. We've got some speed that can take advantage of the holes those guys provide."
Parkview Christian (1-1) fought back in the second half with a pair of scores.
KeShawn Moore tumbled into the end zone in the third quarter from a yard out to end the Jets' shutout, and Chandler Page rumbled 27 yards after an interception return to cut the deficit to 47-13 with 3:40 left to play in the fourth quarter.
"We've got 18 kids out," Heusman said. "These first three games we've gotten out to a pretty big lead and had to play some of our younger guys. It's coming to them slowly but surely. The six-man game we don't get a lot of (junior varsity) action and unfortunately those guys get thrown into the fire against some varsity players on the other team. They're getting better and it's kind of learn by default."
The Jets moved to 3-0 on the young season and head into a bye week in Week 4.
"The last two years we got to 2-0 and then couldn't get over the hump," Heusman said. "We preached all week, 'Lets get to our bye week at 3-0, it's going to be a lot sweeter being 3-0 than 2-1.' Now we kind of hit the meat of our schedule."
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!