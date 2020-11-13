Burwell rallies from 22-point deficit to stun Cross County in D-1 semifinal

The comeback was complete with a long scoring drive in the third quarter to tie the game at 30. Cash Gurney scored on a 5-yard run.

Cross County was the more physical team at the start of the game, but as the game went on, Burwell was getting 5 yards on most running plays, while mixing in few big plays.

“We gathered each other on the sideline and we all got together and told each other that you can be the hammer, or you can be the nail,” Birch said. “To start we were kind of being the nail, and we just had to turn things around.”

But it wouldn’t have mattered how good the Longhorns’ offense was if the defense didn’t stop giving up long plays.

“I think our guys were getting it figured out a little bit,” said Gideon of the change in the defense. “It was all about being gap control, and we started doing a better job of controlling gaps. They still fired a few off on us, but they got two really talented kids over there in the backfield.”

Burwell took its first lead on a 4-yard TD run by Caleb Busch with 9 minutes left in the fourth quarter.

Cross County scored on a 27-yard pass from Isaac Noyd to Christian Rystrom with 8 minutes left. That pulled the Cougars to within 37-36, but the two-point conversion failed.