Burwell rallies from 22-point deficit to stun Cross County in D-1 semifinal

STROMSBURG — In the Class D-1 state playoff semifinals Friday, Cross County shocked Burwell by scoring three touchdowns after running just seven offensive plays.
Just like that, Burwell trailed 22-0, and getting back to the state championship game wasn’t looking good.
But two hours later, it was Cross County that was left stunned after second-ranked Burwell rallied to beat No. 1 Cross County 37-36.
So Burwell coach Luke Gideon was cold and wet from having the water jug poured on him, had a game ball tucked under his arm and was making plans for another state championship game.
Burwell is in the championship for the third straight year, and fifth time in six years. The Longhorns will play Dundy County-Stratton in the title game next Friday.
Burwell senior quarterback Barak Birch was thrilled about how the Longhorns rallied from a 22-point deficit.
“It’s tough, because you never know,” said Birch, who had two touchdown passes. “You think maybe they’ve got us, and you kind of want to give in a little bit, but you can’t do it. You got to keep fighting and know that you got a chance and it’s a long game.”
Burwell scored the next two touchdowns after trailing 22-0, but Cross County still led 30-14 in the second quarter.
The comeback was complete with a long scoring drive in the third quarter to tie the game at 30. Cash Gurney scored on a 5-yard run.
Cross County was the more physical team at the start of the game, but as the game went on, Burwell was getting 5 yards on most running plays, while mixing in few big plays.
“We gathered each other on the sideline and we all got together and told each other that you can be the hammer, or you can be the nail,” Birch said. “To start we were kind of being the nail, and we just had to turn things around.”
But it wouldn’t have mattered how good the Longhorns’ offense was if the defense didn’t stop giving up long plays.
“I think our guys were getting it figured out a little bit,” said Gideon of the change in the defense. “It was all about being gap control, and we started doing a better job of controlling gaps. They still fired a few off on us, but they got two really talented kids over there in the backfield.”
Burwell took its first lead on a 4-yard TD run by Caleb Busch with 9 minutes left in the fourth quarter.
Cross County scored on a 27-yard pass from Isaac Noyd to Christian Rystrom with 8 minutes left. That pulled the Cougars to within 37-36, but the two-point conversion failed.
Cross County got the ball back, but had a turnover on what ended up being its last drive.
Cross County never got the ball back after Burwell converted a fourth-and-9 in the final minute with a 12-yard run by Busch. Busch carried 26 times for 91 yards. With two more TD runs on Friday, he has 45 for the season.
Burwell (9-0) wanted to make sure Cross County and it’s big-play offense didn’t get one last shot to win.
“We got the best running back in the state, and the best offensive line in the state, and we gave it to our guy and he got (the first down),” Birch said.
For the second year in a row, Cross County came up one win short of making the school’s first state final.
Cross County coach Hayden DeLano said it was a tough second half.
“The momentum shifted,” Delano said. “It’s the state semifinals and they’re a proven program and they answered the call. We answered once or twice there and it was slugfest. It can’t get any closer than one point.”
Reach the writer at 402-473-7435 or bwagner@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSSportsWagner.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!