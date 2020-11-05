Burton continuing the tradition of standout defensive linemen at Southeast

But Burton’s statistics don’t show how much he disrupts things in the middle and frees up teammates to swoop in and make plays. Linebackers Nathaniel Gifford, Jake Appleget and Lance Hesselgesser lead the team in tackles with 56, 54 and 41, respectively, while Cornell recruit Derek Branch headlines the secondary with 40 tackles and two interceptions from his cornerback spot.

“Our defense is phenomenal,” said Burton, an all-city selection last year. “I knew we had the potential to be very good, but I didn’t know we’d be like this. I knew the secondary was going to be great, but to see our linebackers play like they have means we can stop any kind of team.”

According to Burton, he’s grown 3 inches and gained more than 100 pounds in muscle since his freshman year when he was a tight end. Burton is still a discus thrower on the track team and played basketball until his sophomore year, both of which he said helped him with his foot work and agility on the football field.

Burton said Williams took him under his wing his first year at Southeast. Then when Tuioti moved in for his senior season in 2019 when his father, Tony, became the defensive line coach at Nebraska, Burton and Tuioti became good friends and helped each other become better at their craft.