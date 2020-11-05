Burton continuing the tradition of standout defensive linemen at Southeast

Lincoln Southeast’s football team has produced two first-team Super-State defensive linemen the past three seasons who have become Division I college players — Bryson Williams at Wisconsin and Teivis Tuioti at Nevada.
Maddox Burton has put himself in a position this season to become the third.
Burton, a 6-foot-5, 290-pounder, has seen his successful senior season this fall pay off in a preferred walk-on offer from Nebraska on Wednesday. Burton has no scholarship offers from any colleges yet, but he’s hoping maybe that will change after the fifth-ranked Knights (8-0) host No. 4 Elkhorn South (8-1) in the quarterfinals of the Class A playoffs at 7 p.m. Friday at Seacrest Field.
The Storm has two of the top offensive linemen in the state — 6-9, 300-pound Super-State tackle Teddy Prochazka, a Nebraska recruit who’s among the top seniors nationally at his position, and 6-4, 280-pound center Isaac Zatechka, who has a scholarship offer from Montana State and interest from schools such as Nebraska, Kansas State, Wyoming and North Dakota State.
“Zatechka is probably going D-I and Teddy’s (Prochazka) is already D-I, so it’s a good chance to show them (the college coaches) what I’ve got,” Burton said. “It’s going to be a challenge, but I’m looking forward to it.”
Burton has 38 tackles and a fumble recovery this season for a Southeast defense that’s surrendered 14 or fewer points in six of its eight games.
But Burton’s statistics don’t show how much he disrupts things in the middle and frees up teammates to swoop in and make plays. Linebackers Nathaniel Gifford, Jake Appleget and Lance Hesselgesser lead the team in tackles with 56, 54 and 41, respectively, while Cornell recruit Derek Branch headlines the secondary with 40 tackles and two interceptions from his cornerback spot.
“Our defense is phenomenal,” said Burton, an all-city selection last year. “I knew we had the potential to be very good, but I didn’t know we’d be like this. I knew the secondary was going to be great, but to see our linebackers play like they have means we can stop any kind of team.”
According to Burton, he’s grown 3 inches and gained more than 100 pounds in muscle since his freshman year when he was a tight end. Burton is still a discus thrower on the track team and played basketball until his sophomore year, both of which he said helped him with his foot work and agility on the football field.
Burton said Williams took him under his wing his first year at Southeast. Then when Tuioti moved in for his senior season in 2019 when his father, Tony, became the defensive line coach at Nebraska, Burton and Tuioti became good friends and helped each other become better at their craft.
“I talk to Teivis pretty much every week, and he keeps asking me where I’m going to go (to college), and I tell him I don’t know,” Burton said. “When he committed, he wanted me to go to Nevada with him. I’m wide open right now.”
For Lincoln Southeast coach Ryan Gottula, Burton has developed into the perfect noseguard for the Knights.
“Maddox’s a great football player and he really understands our defense and how we want to execute it,” Gottula said. “I really like how he’s become a leader for our younger guys, showing them the right way to go about things and how to prepare every week.”
Columbus vs. Lincoln Southeast, 10.30
Columbus vs. Lincoln Southeast, 10.30
Columbus vs. Lincoln Southeast, 10.30
Columbus vs. Lincoln Southeast, 10.30
Columbus vs. Lincoln Southeast, 10.30
Columbus vs. Lincoln Southeast, 10.30
Columbus vs. Lincoln Southeast, 10.30
Columbus vs. Lincoln Southeast, 10.30
Columbus vs. Lincoln Southeast, 10.30
Columbus vs. Lincoln Southeast, 10.30
Reach the writer at 402-473-7437 or rpowell@journalstar.com. On Twitter @ronpowell_ljs.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!