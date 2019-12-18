Burke's Xavier Watts signs with Notre Dame

The final step to a new chapter.
Omaha Burke's Xavier Watts' commitment to Notre Dame was straight-and-narrow Wednesday as the Bulldog captain signed his National Letter of Intent with the Irish.
Watts will be the first in-state player to play for the Irish since Elkhorn's Trevor Robinson (2007) and the first in-state player to be offered a scholarship from Nebraska under head coach Scott Frost to go elsewhere.
"I always kept my decision the whole time," Watts said. "It was hard. Growing up here and you hear about Nebraska all the time. I really like Nebraska, but I just felt Notre Dame was best for me."
The 2018 Class A football state champion was greeted by a video from Notre Dame as he joined Burke teammate Caleb Robinson center stage. Robinson signed with Wyoming early Wednesday, but chose to not graduate early.
Watts will join Notre Dame Jan. 11 and get right to work.
"I'm a hard worker, and pretty versatile," Watts said. "I'm just going to dominate whoever is in front of me.
"It's a relief for a little bit, but I'm going to have to do it all over again for four years. I'm just looking forward to it. I love grinding and love working hard."
The 6-foot-1, Bulldog standout finished second in receiving yards in Class A with 1,072 yards and 13 touchdowns and brings a heap of talent into Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly's offense.
Watts averaged 97.5 receiving yards per game and finished with 61 catches in 11 games.
"I just get a really good vibe from him," Watts said of Kelly. "He's really honest with me and just a really good guy. I can't wait to be playing for him."
As for Robinson, the 6-foot-3 defensive tackles decision was not so easy.
Robinson was originally committed to South Dakota State before interest peaked from Wyoming late. Robinson said he made the decision late November.
"I just loved it the atmosphere, the fans (and) the coaches," Robinson said. "It just felt like home to me."
Robinson helped Burke stuff the interior line, ranking as one of the best lineman in the state with 34 tackles. He had 17 solo stops and 4 1/2 tackles for loss in 2019.
"I'm going to look back at this time as an amazing time," Robinson said. "We have some really great coaches out here and coach (Paul) Limongi shaped me and motivated me throughout my three years of being a starter.
"I really appreciate all they have done for me."