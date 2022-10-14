Buettenback scores 5 TDs as Southeast leaves no doubt in win over Bryan

Coming off back-to-back losses by a combined four points, Lincoln Southeast needed something to go right Friday.

The Knights had plenty go their way throughout a 55-14 win against Omaha Bryan on Friday at UBT Stadium.

Southeast (4-4) took full advantage of ideal field position early on to jump to a 21-0 lead after one quarter. Sam Gandara started off what would be a busy night with a 12-yard touchdown run on the Knights’ opening drive. The senior also intercepted a pass and blocked a punt.

Southeast spent most of the game pounding the ball, but quarterback Owen Baxter came up with a 23-yard rushing score on a scramble on third-and-long to put his team ahead 14-0.

“We came out and got a stop defense and scored right away, then did it again,” Southeast coach Ryan Gottula said. “They were focused and ready to play, so I’m really happy about that.”

Max Buettenback carried the load for Southeast on the ground. The senior rushed 16 times for 223 yards and scored five touchdowns. Four of those scores came in the first half as the Knights carried a 48-7 lead into halftime.

Then, Buettenback broke off one more score, a 55-yarder on the opening drive of the second half, before taking a seat for the rest of the night.

The strong all-around effort was something Gottula was expecting from his team, regardless of its recent adversity. Southeast fell to rival Lincoln Southwest 17-14 in overtime two weeks ago, then dropped a 17-16 game at Millard West last week.

But there was not a shred of doubt about what the Knights were capable of on Friday. That was evident in the 41 straight points they scored before Bryan (3-5) found the end zone for the first time on a 23-yard pass from Kaleb Rodriguez to Jeremiah Gorham.

“There was never any concern as far as the attitude of this team,” Gottula said. “They’ve played some really good football teams, so I knew they were going to respond tonight.”