The Lincoln Southeast running game was money Friday night at Seacrest Field thanks to Cash Buettenback.

The 6-foot, 195-pound junior had 204 yards on 16 carries, leading a Knights' ground game that racked up 339 yards in a 42-16 football victory over Lincoln North Star.

"I thought we ran the ball really well, that's probably our biggest area of improvement from Week 1," Southeast coach Ryan Gottula said after his team evened its record at 2-2. "We talked about having a fast start, not just offensively but in general. We wanted to play four good quarters, and I thought we did that tonight."

Buettenback, who is also a starting linebacker, rushed for 135 yards in the first half to propel the Knights to a 21-7 halftime lead. He broke a 59-yard run off right tackle on the Knights' first offensive play and finished the 91-yard drive with a 2-yard TD run midway through the opening period.

"Credit the offensive line for that first play and everything else we got tonight," Buettenback said. "Those guys showed what we're capable of when we put it all together and work well together. I love running behind them."

North Star stopped the Knights on the 1-yard line on fourth-and-goal on the first play of the second period. Southeast, however, later still extended the margin to 14-0 on an 8-yard scoring run by Parker Watson with 6:13 remaining in the first half. The Navigators (2-2) cut that deficit in half five minutes later on a 4-yard TD run by J.C. Sievers. A defensive holding penalty against the Knights and pass completions of 12 and 9 yards by quarterback Dean Donaldson put North Star in scoring position.

Southeast, however, wasn't satisfied with just a seven-point lead at intermission. Buettenback got loose for a 24-yard run, then look a pitch from Ashton Coffey after a pass completion for a 30-yard hook-and-lateral play. Buettenback picked up 21 more yards on a run before a quarterback keeper by Owen Baxter produced a 4-yard TD with 15 seconds remaining in the half.

"It was starting to get a little intense there (at the end of the first half), and that touchdown gave us a huge momentum boost going into half," Buettenback said. "We weren't going to be satisfied only up seven at half."

Southeast opened the second half like it did the game with a 91-yard TD drive. Buettenback started it with runs of 14 and 54 yards before a 9-yard pass from Baxter to Pierre Allen Jr. increased the lead to 28-7 less than two minutes into the third period.

Baxter added another scoring pass later in the quarter from 30 yards out when he hit Davieian Williams in the corner of the end zone with a perfectly thrown ball to increase the margin to 28. North Star, however, wasn't shut out in the quarter as Max Kleppinger knocked in a 40-yard field goal with 45 seconds remaining.

The teams exchanged touchdowns in the final period with the Gators scoring on the final play of the game on a 4-yard pass from Beaudree Ball to Kamden Krieser.

Baxter completed 12 of 14 passes for 162 yards and earned praise from his coach afterwards.

"I thought Owen really operated our offense well and understood what we wanted to get out of him tonight," Gottula said. "He threw some really nice balls and took advantage of what their (North Star's) defense gave him."

