Buda scores on offense, defense in fourth quarter to lift Southwest past Norfolk

For most of the football game Thursday night at Seacrest Field, Lincoln Southwest was having a tough time converting opportunities into points.
Until it became Grant Buda time midway through the fourth quarter.
With Southwest nursing a seven-point lead, Buda scored two touchdowns in a span of 38 seconds to help break things open and propel the Silver Hawks to a 21-7 victory over Norfolk.
Buda, a 6-foot, 205-pound senior, hauled in a 20-yard pass in the left corner of the end zone from quarterback Collin Fritton to give Southwest more breathing room at 14-0 with 7:04 left in the game.
Four plays later, Buda was in the end zone again, this time jumping a Norfolk route in the right flat from his linebacker spot for an interception and a 31-yard sprint for six without a Panther anywhere near, giving Southwest (2-4) a three-touchdown advantage with 6:26 remaining.
“Grant’s an awesome leader for us, a positive, high-energy guy. It couldn’t happen to a better kid, I love him to death,” Southwest coach Andrew Sherman said.
It appeared Southwest might add to its 7-0 halftime advantage in the third quarter when Grant Miller cut up a jet sweep around right end and broke free for a 56-yard gain to the Norfolk 15. The Hawks got as close as the 6, only to see the Panther defense rise up and stop Fritton for no gain on fourth-and-1.
Earlier, Southwest had two field-goal attempts go awry, so it was becoming frustrating for the Silver Hawk offense.
The Southwest defense, however, made sure Norfolk (1-5) didn’t take advantage. Besides the pick six, Southwest also turned a fumble recovery into points in the second quarter and limited Norfolk to 110 total yards.
The only points given up was a 5-yard scoop-and-score of a Southwest fumble by the Panthers’ Jacob Hoffman, producing the final score with 3:37 left in the game.
“Our defense kept them off the board and luckily that (fumble recovery for a touchdown) only happened once,” Sherman said. “Coach Trayno (defensive coordinator Grant Traynowicz) had the guys dialed in and they competed their rear ends off.”
In a first half dominated by defense, a fumble recovery by the Silver Hawks’ Kaalo Evans at the Norfolk 47 late in the first quarter led to the only score before intermission. An offsides penalty against the Panthers on fourth-and-3 kept the drive alive at the 35 before an 11-yard pass from Fritton to Will Jessup Baete put Southwest in position for a 19-yard touchdown pass from Fritton to Danny Rothgeb with 11:16 left in the opening half.
Fritton’s TD strike to Rothgeb was almost in the same spot in the left corner of the end zone as the scoring pass to Buda in the fourth quarter.
Fritton, a sophomore, finished 15-of-24 for 187 yards.
“Both TD passes were really well-thrown balls that our receivers made great plays on,” Sherman said. “It’s awesome to see Collin starting to get some confidence in himself and the line giving him time to throw.”
Like Sherman, Norfolk coach Tom Olson thought his team’s defense played well enough for the Panthers to win.
“I thought our defense played really well tonight. They played in bad field position all night and kept them out (of the end zone) most of the game,” said Olson, whose Panthers lost their fifth straight game after a season-opening win over Bellevue East.
“We just couldn’t string enough first downs together to maintain anything offensively,” Olson added. “Early in the season, we were catching anything near us, and the last couple games as well as tonight, we’ve dropped a lot of passes.
“Our decision-making hasn’t been the best and we haven’t blocked very well. Put it all together, and it’s not a very good offense.”
