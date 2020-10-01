Buda scores on offense, defense in fourth quarter to lift Southwest past Norfolk

Earlier, Southwest had two field-goal attempts go awry, so it was becoming frustrating for the Silver Hawk offense.

The Southwest defense, however, made sure Norfolk (1-5) didn’t take advantage. Besides the pick six, Southwest also turned a fumble recovery into points in the second quarter and limited Norfolk to 110 total yards.

The only points given up was a 5-yard scoop-and-score of a Southwest fumble by the Panthers’ Jacob Hoffman, producing the final score with 3:37 left in the game.

“Our defense kept them off the board and luckily that (fumble recovery for a touchdown) only happened once,” Sherman said. “Coach Trayno (defensive coordinator Grant Traynowicz) had the guys dialed in and they competed their rear ends off.”

In a first half dominated by defense, a fumble recovery by the Silver Hawks’ Kaalo Evans at the Norfolk 47 late in the first quarter led to the only score before intermission. An offsides penalty against the Panthers on fourth-and-3 kept the drive alive at the 35 before an 11-yard pass from Fritton to Will Jessup Baete put Southwest in position for a 19-yard touchdown pass from Fritton to Danny Rothgeb with 11:16 left in the opening half.