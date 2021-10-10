Breaking down the Nebraska high school football playoff picture from Class A to Class C-2

There are two weeks remaining in the regular season for the state’s top four classes, and every win from here on out will be reflected in teams’ playoff seeding. Sixteen teams qualify for the state tournament across all these classes, but the methods of selecting those teams differs.

Class A: The top two teams in terms of wild-card points from all six districts qualify for the state tournament, in addition to four at-large teams with the highest wild-card point average.

Locks (10): Bellevue West and North Platte (District 1), Millard South and Fremont (Dist. 2), Omaha Burke (Dist. 3), Bellevue West and Columbus (Dist. 4), Elkhorn South and Gretna (Dist. 5), Omaha Westside (Dist. 6).

Almost there (6): Papillion-La Vista South, Grand Island, Lincoln Southeast, Lincoln East, Kearney, Papillion-La Vista.

Outside looking in (3): Norfolk, Omaha Central, Millard West.