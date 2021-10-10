 Skip to main content
Breaking down the Nebraska high school football playoff picture from Class A to Class C-2
Breaking down the Nebraska high school football playoff picture from Class A to Class C-2

Bellevue East vs. Lincoln Southeast, 10.7

Lincoln Southeast's Jake Appleget (9) walks with the American Flag after leading his team out of the locker room for a game against Bellevue East on Thursday at Seacrest Field.

 EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star

There are two weeks remaining in the regular season for the state’s top four classes, and every win from here on out will be reflected in teams’ playoff seeding. Sixteen teams qualify for the state tournament across all these classes, but the methods of selecting those teams differs.

Class A: The top two teams in terms of wild-card points from all six districts qualify for the state tournament, in addition to four at-large teams with the highest wild-card point average.

Locks (10): Bellevue West and North Platte (District 1), Millard South and Fremont (Dist. 2), Omaha Burke (Dist. 3), Bellevue West and Columbus (Dist. 4), Elkhorn South and Gretna (Dist. 5), Omaha Westside (Dist. 6).

Almost there (6): Papillion-La Vista South, Grand Island, Lincoln Southeast, Lincoln East, Kearney, Papillion-La Vista.

Outside looking in (3): Norfolk, Omaha Central, Millard West.

Comments: A win over Norfolk this week could secure Grand Island’s place in the playoffs as the second-placed team out of District 6, as is the case for Fremont against Omaha North. However, Norfolk and Omaha North are fighting for their playoff chances, too, and those wins don’t come easy. Both Papillion schools are in position to make the playoffs but face a top-10 opponent in one of their final games.

Class B: Five district champions receive berths to the state tournament alongside 11 at-large teams, effectively meaning the top 16 finishers in wild-card points qualify out of Class B.

Locks (10): Bennington, Plattsmouth, Aurora, Seward, Elkhorn, Omaha Skutt, Scottsbluff, Waverly, Northwest, Beatrice.

Almost there (4): Norris, Omaha Roncalli, York, Lexington.

Outside looking in (4): South Sioux City, McCook, Omaha Gross, Crete.

Comments: There is a steep drop-off from Beatrice, the No. 10 team in wild-card points (40.0) to No. 11 Norris (38.5), so only 10 teams are locks for this week. Omaha Gross and South Sioux City play this week, and the winner could secure a playoff spot there.

Class C-1: Eight district champions and eight at-large teams qualify for the state tournament.

Locks (8): Milford, Auburn, Ashland-Greenwood, Columbus Scotus, Boone Central, Pierce, Kearney Catholic, Chadron.

Almost there (7): Fort Calhoun, Wahoo, Platteview, Broken Bow, Columbus Lakeview, Wayne, Adams Central.

Outside looking in (7): Battle Creek, Cozad, Minden, Boys Town, St. Paul, Arlington, Ogallala.

Comments: Milford and Auburn are both locks out of District 1 due to their stellar wild-card point averages, while a spot at state is still up for grabs in District 3 (Fort Calhoun, Boys Town) and District 6 (Adams Central, St. Paul). Broken Bow faces Cozad this week with wild-card points on the line.

Class C-2: Six district champions and 10 at-large teams with the best wild-card point average qualify for the state tournament.

Locks (9): Yutan, Archbishop Bergan, Norfolk Catholic, Hastings SC, Ord, North Platte St. Pat’s, Aquinas, Lincoln Lutheran, Hartington CC.

Almost there (4): Wilber-Clatonia, Centennial, Centura, Gordon-Rushville.

Outside looking in (5): Oakland-Craig, Bishop Neumann, Sutton, Superior, Crofton.

Comments: There are clear leads in all six of Class C-2’s districts, and a few teams with high enough wild-card point averages to consider them a lock. Many of the teams on the outside looking in have big opportunities against top-10 teams coming up soon.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7437 or at LMullin@journalstar.com. On Twitter @lmullin7

