Breaking down the Nebraska high school football playoff picture from Class A to Class C-2

There is one week remaining in the regular season for the state’s top four classes, and many teams will fight for their playoff hopes on the field. Sixteen teams qualify for the state playoffs across all these classes, but the methods of selecting those teams differs.

Class A

The top two teams in terms of wild-card points from all six districts qualify for the state tournament, in addition to four at-large teams with the highest wild-card point average.

Locks (13): Creighton Prep and North Platte (District 1); Millard South (2); Omaha Burke (3), Bellevue West and Columbus (4); Elkhorn South and Gretna (5); Omaha Westside and Grand Island (6); Lincoln Southeast, Lincoln East, Papillion-La Vista (at-large).

Fighting for their spot (5): Fremont and Omaha North (District 2); Papillion-La Vista South and Omaha Central (3); Kearney (at-large).