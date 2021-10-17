Breaking down the Nebraska high school football playoff picture from Class A to Class C-2

There is one week remaining in the regular season for the state’s top four classes, and many teams will fight for their playoff hopes on the field. Sixteen teams qualify for the state playoffs across all these classes, but the methods of selecting those teams differs.
Class A
The top two teams in terms of wild-card points from all six districts qualify for the state tournament, in addition to four at-large teams with the highest wild-card point average.
Locks (13): Creighton Prep and North Platte (District 1); Millard South (2); Omaha Burke (3), Bellevue West and Columbus (4); Elkhorn South and Gretna (5); Omaha Westside and Grand Island (6); Lincoln Southeast, Lincoln East, Papillion-La Vista (at-large).
Fighting for their spot (5): Fremont and Omaha North (District 2); Papillion-La Vista South and Omaha Central (3); Kearney (at-large).
Comments: Omaha North’s win over Fremont last week gives the Vikings an outside shot at the playoffs, and their path to state requires Lincoln Pius X to beat Fremont. Papillion-La Vista South currently holds the edge in District 3 and can secure its playoff spot with a win over Omaha South, while Omaha Central is playing Lincoln Southwest. Kearney is in position to take the final at-large spot with a win over Omaha Northwest, but if the Bearcats were to lose, either Papillion-La Vista South or Omaha Central could take the spot instead.
Class B
Five district champions receive berths alongside 11 at-large teams, effectively meaning the top 16 finishers in wild-card points qualify out of Class B.
Locks (15): Bennington, Plattsmouth, Seward, Elkhorn, Aurora, Omaha Skutt, Scottsbluff, Waverly, Beatrice, Northwest, Norris, Omaha Roncalli, Lexington, Omaha Gross and York.
Fighting for their spot (2): McCook, Crete.
Comments: Nearly every spot in the Class B playoffs is accounted for, with the exception of Crete having an outside shot. A Cardinal win over Beatrice would boost them above McCook, which plays 0-8 Alliance this week.
Class C-1
Eight district champions and eight at-large teams qualify for the state playoffs.
Locks (13): Milford, Auburn, Ashland-Greenwood, Columbus Scotus, Boone Central, Adams Central, Kearney Catholic, Chadron, Wahoo, Broken Bow, Wayne, Pierce and Battle Creek.
Fighting for their spot (8): Fort Calhoun and Boys Town (District 3); Columbus Lakeview, Platteview, Ogallala, Minden, Mitchell and Malcolm.
Comments: The leader in C-1’s District 3, Fort Calhoun is guaranteed a spot with a win over Logan View/SS this week, and second-place Boys Town is in contention for an at-large spot as well. Columbus Lakeview’s wild-card average will drop from 40.1 if it can’t beat Columbus Scotus this week, allowing several teams in the 39.25-39.5 area to rise into a playoff spot. Plus, there are several matchups involving teams fighting for their spots against playoff locks: Malcolm vs. Wahoo, Minden vs. Broken Bow, Ogallala vs. Chadron and Platteview vs. Ashland-Greenwood.
Class C-2
Six district champions and 10 at-large teams with the best wild-card point average qualify for the state playoffs.
Locks (14): Yutan, Archbishop Bergan, Norfolk Catholic, Hastings SC, Ord, North Platte St. Pat’s, Aquinas, Lincoln Lutheran, Hartington CC, Wilber-Clatonia, Gordon-Rushville, Sutton, Bishop Neumann and Centura.
Fighting for their spot (4): Centennial, Oakland-Craig, Crofton and Superior.
Comments: Centennial and Oakland-Craig are in position for the final at-large spots and can secure berths with a win. Superior in particular can raise its wild-card average with a win over Hastings SC.
High school football Week 8 is in the books. Here's all of the Journal Star's content, in one spot
Week 8! Our team was out around the city and area to uncover all of the stories that came out of Friday night — here's what we got.
Ja Reese Lott-Buzby threw for two touchdowns and rushed for another as Lincoln High rolled to a 34-0 win over Omaha Northwest, plus other scores and highlights from Friday night.
Lincoln Southeast battles, but can't overcome momentum-shifting kick return in 42-14 loss to No. 6 Gretna
Just went it felt like the Knights swiped some momentum on a wild TD, Gretna returned a kick return for a touchdown to wipe that away.
The Bluejays led 33-0 at halftime and never looked back.
Cam Kozeal showed no early game jitters in his promotion to the big stage. The junior guided the Patriots to a 43-0 halftime lead by throwing four touchdowns.
Here's a look at the top performers in the Heartland Athletic Conference and area through Week 7:
Millard South defeated Lincoln North Star 50-14 behind Cam Kozeal on Friday at Seacrest Field. Journal Star photos by Justin Wan
Lincoln East and Lincoln Northeast played a high school football game Friday at Seacrest Field.
