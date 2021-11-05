Brahmer's late grab leads No. 8 Pierce to dramatic 35-28 upset win over No. 1 Ashland-Greenwood

PIERCE — With the ball in Ashland-Greenwood territory with under 40 seconds left, Pierce tight end Ben Brahmer knew exactly what was coming.

In nearly the same spot where a big catch helped the Bluejays to a C-1 state title a year ago, Brahmer caught a long floated pass to set up a game-winning rushing touchdown with 20 seconds left in the fourth quarter.

The late touchdown was the only thing separating No. 8 Pierce from No. 1 Ashland-Greenwood as the defending champions prevailed 35-28 in the Class C-1 quarterfinals on Friday.

“I knew we were going to convert it because last year in the state championship we ran an almost identical play at the same spot on the field," Ben Brahmer said. "We had confidence, we knew were going to complete it because we run that play every day in practice.”

Home advantage

The last time Pierce hosted a home playoff game, they won a state championship. This time around, the Bluejays knocked off top-seeded and undefeated Ashland-Greenwood, and there was no doubt the home crowd made a difference.

Ashland-Greenwood repeatedly suffered offsides penalties on defense, and the home Pierce crowd was consistently loud throughout the fourth quarter.