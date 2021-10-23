Bracket Talk: From a coin flip to the unlucky draws, let's dig into the prep football playoff pairings

Official state playoff pairings for Classes A, B, C-1, C-2 and six-man were released Saturday morning. The number of teams playing football only goes down from here, with 112 teams still having something to play for at the moment.

Lincoln on the road: Both of Lincoln’s qualifiers for the Class A playoffs, Lincoln Southeast and East, will hit the road for the first round. Southeast comes in at the No. 10 seed and will play seventh-seeded Omaha Burke. The Bulldogs’ two losses are to Millard South and Bellevue West, but none of Burke’s wins have come against teams with winning records.

Meanwhile, Lincoln East will be feeling pretty lucky. The Spartans finished the season with the exact same wild-card point average as Grand Island, leading to a coin-flip tiebreaker. Grand Island ended up as the No. 11 seed and will play No. 6 Creighton Prep, while Lincoln East comes in as the No. 12 seed against No. 5 Gretna. Coming off a 52-7 loss to the Junior Jays on Friday night, East will be very happy to see a different opponent during the playoffs.