John Bacus had a decision to make in the spring of 1980.

Bacus first arrived at Elkhorn High School in the fall of 1976, and he’d impressed the administrators there enough as an assistant football and boys basketball coach his first four years that he was offered the choice of either head football or head basketball coach when both of those coaches retired that spring.

Bacus ended up choosing basketball.

“That was the best decision I’ve ever made,” he said.

That choice paved the way for Mark Wortman to take the football job for the 1980 season, and the rest is history. With Bacus by his side every step of the way as an assistant, Wortman, the 2021 Lincoln Journal Star boys high school coach of the year, built Elkhorn into a Class B powerhouse, which flexed its muscles once again last fall when the Antlers won their sixth state title under his guidance.

Wortman has decided to go out on top, announcing his retirement in February. He will hand the reins over to assistant coach Dan Feickert, an all-state quarterback on the Antlers’ 2011 state championship team. It’s a move that has convinced Bacus to come back for his 46th football season at Elkhorn instead of going out with his longtime close friend.

“If it had been anyone else but Dan, I would’ve retired, too,” said Bacus, the head of the social studies department where Wortman also taught. “This keeps everything in place that Mark’s built through the years.”

Wortman had a choice to make as well in the spring of 1980. When he interviewed for the Elkhorn job, he also had an offer on the table to become an assistant coach at Nebraska-Omaha, where he was a graduate assistant in 1979. Previously, Wortman had been an assistant high school coach for four seasons in Colorado at Littleton Heritage in the Denver area.

“I thought at one time I wanted to be a college coach, but after one year away from it (high school coaching), I missed it,” said Wortman, a Lexington native. “Best decision I’ve ever made.”

Three qualities permeated Wortman’s program throughout his 41 seasons — simplicity, consistency and continuity. And he was able to keep those core concepts even as the landscape around the program shifted dramatically during his tenure.

When Wortman began coaching, Elkhorn was a small town outside of Omaha with more of a rural feel to it. In 2021, Elkhorn is now part of Omaha with three high schools. It’s the very definition of a big city suburb.

Through the drastic demographic changes to the school, Wortman was still able to guide the Antlers to state titles in four different decades and five state runner-up finishes during that span, as well. During his entire 41-year career, Wortman, with a 356-96 lifetime record, has had only 11 different assistant coaches, including Bacus.

“We never had to spend time during the offseason getting our assistant coaches up to speed with our playbook; they knew it and could start teaching it to our younger players right off the bat,” Wortman said.

And that playbook included a lot of running plays and a lot of physical power football that would eventually wear opponents down. That same philosophy held true on defense as well.

Not much changed from season to season, as former players who came back to watch games years after they graduated could attest to.

“Players would come back five or 10 years after they graduated and tell me, 'Coach, I still recognize the plays, when you signal the plays in, I know what you’re calling,’’’ Wortman said. “There was consistency, it was simple. We told them we want to have a methodical offense, one in which we have few mistakes and have few missed assignments. And the kids took pride in that.”

Something else that never changed from year to year for Wortman was the constant support of his wife, Deb, and their four daughters, now all adults. Wortman’s wife never missed a single game of her husband’s 452-game coaching career. She would always deliver meals to the school on Sundays when Wortman and his assistants were there breaking down film and putting together game plans and practice schedules for the upcoming week.

“Deb’s been my rock, raising our four daughters and giving me the space to do what I love,” Wortman said. “She was entirely bought in. I remember one time coming home after spending time at school watching film and she asked me what I was doing home already. She thought I hadn’t done enough to scout the next opponent.

“She made sure I was doing my job,” he added, laughing.

As Elkhorn’s 11-2 state championship unfolded, Wortman said the thought of retiring began creeping into his mindset. He kept those cards close to his vest, however, discussing the matter only with his wife in the weeks leading up to his late February announcement.

“I never knew if it would a bolt of lightning that would hit me and say, 'This is the time,'" Wortman said. “Little things just built up over time, and I know after we won our last game (over Aurora in the Class B state finals), I knew that could possibly be my last game.

“I didn’t want to put any pressure on Johnny, I didn’t want to put any pressure on anybody,” he added.

Wortman and Bacus had already started putting plans in place for next season before Wortman made the retirement announcement. It caught Bacus totally by surprise.

“When we were playing Mount Michael (in subdistrict basketball), at least 10 people asked me (about Wortman’s retirement) and I said, 'No,'" Bacus said. “We had spent probably 10 hours going over next year, I told them he’s coming back for sure. Then the next day, he proved me wrong and says, 'I’m retiring.’"

Wortman isn’t sure what’s in store this coming fall as a retired football coach and teacher. He and his wife are taking their four daughters — Jen, Sarah, Mandy and Meg — and their families (which includes nine grandchildren) on a trip to Cancun in August, something they could never do if he was still coaching.

Wortman wants to support the coaches and players at Elkhorn, but also feels he needs to keep his distance “so they don’t feel like I’m looking over their shoulders,” he said.

“I’ve never had the chance to go out and watch my former players play in college because my Saturdays were always spent breaking down film from Friday night,” Wortman said. “That’s something I’d like to be able to do.”

Three of their daughters live in Colorado, “so between the nine grandkids, I’m sure they’ll keep us on the go,” he added.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.