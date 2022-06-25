Boys athlete of the year: Archbishop Bergan’s McIntyre led by example in all-time great athletic career

When Koa McIntyre first walked through the doors of Archbishop Bergan, he was a freshman with big talent and big goals.

Four years later, he left as the greatest athlete in school history.

The final chapter was the sweetest of them all. McIntyre’s senior year included a football state title, a top-five finish at state wrestling and two gold medals at the state track meet.

The work ethic and natural talent that McIntyre showed from his first day on the football field was obvious to anyone who watched him. But it’s the intangibles that set McIntyre apart from other talented athletes — the leadership, the humility and the friendship needed to be a caring and thoughtful teammate.

Those attributes, combined with tremendous on-field performances, are why McIntyre is the 2022 Journal Star boys athlete of the year.

“You're not going to find a soul that's come across Koa that will be able to say a negative thing about him,” Archbishop Bergan football coach Seth Mruz said. “He is a very humble guy who loves to make everyone around him better. When your best players on your team are also the hardest workers, it makes everything else easy.”

That hard work began immediately as a freshman for McIntyre, who started at cornerback for Archbishop Bergan from his first day. Also a talented multisport athlete, McIntyre had been wrestling and running track for most of his life, something that continued in high school.

As a sophomore, McIntyre moved to safety, a position that required watching film on the opposing teams to identify packages and set up the defense accordingly. He wasn’t an all-state player just yet, but he was developing into one.

“Coming in my freshman year, I already knew that I wanted to play on varsity and that I wanted to win a state championship,” McIntyre said. “That’s all I wanted to do with my high school career — just compete with the top people in the state and see what I could do.”

After seeing limited action at wide receiver as a sophomore, it was time for McIntyre to reach his full potential offensively as a quarterback. Those early days were jam-packed for him — McIntyre would do a team workout with Archbishop Bergan in the morning, immediately continue training with his dad and then throw with his wide receivers in the afternoon.

The results on the field reflected this commitment to excellence. McIntyre threw for over 2,000 yards and 30 touchdowns while running for another 1,200 yards and 16 touchdowns in both of his seasons at quarterback.

The Knights were unstoppable when McIntyre got them rolling, to the tune of a 25-1 record and back-to-back C-2 title game appearances.

“Koa will tell you that he had some great teammates, and that's very true,” Mruz said. “Our team was a once-in-a-lifetime team and every guy was able to benefit from having been surrounded by so much talent. But individually, I think what made Koa different from everyone else is his determination and belief in himself. Koa is blessed with amazing God-given talent, but there are not many teenagers that work as hard as he does at becoming great.”

But, the first big triumph of his football career was also McIntyre’s biggest setback. Playing in front of their home fans, Archbishop Bergan fell to Ord in the 2020 C-2 title game. McIntyre ended the day with a torn labrum that caused him to miss the entire wrestling season, but he did gain even more motivation for his senior year.

The Knights’ dominance in 2021 was jaw-dropping as they won 12 of 13 games by 28 points or more, while a 20-0 win over Ord in the state semifinals was their closest final score. McIntyre earned himself first-team Super-State honors, but more importantly, he earned his school a state title with a 49-20 triumph over Norfolk Catholic.

“That achievement gave me a lot of relief after winning it all, because we’d worked so hard in the last two years with this senior class,” McIntyre said. “We just wanted to finish the fight, that was our motto the last two years, and we knew we wanted to go out on top.”

The rest of McIntyre’s senior year didn’t disappoint, either. He returned to the wrestling mat with a fifth-place finish at 195 pounds in Class C. The state track meet offered a final chance to cement his athletic legacy. McIntyre did just that, winning state gold in both the 100- and 200-meter dashes.

“In the 200 finals when I crossed that finish line, it was like, ‘Boom, it’s over,’” McIntyre said. “That was it for my high school career, but it just put a big smile on my face because I was proud of what I accomplished in my four years here. It was a great sensation to go out on top as a state champion.”

A week or so after that, it finally sunk in for McIntyre — it was time for him to be a collegiate athlete.

The next chapter of his athletic journey will go through Laramie, Wyoming, where McIntyre is already taking classes and preparing for his upcoming freshman season. His days of offensive heroics appear to be over, but all his knowledge of offensive packages will help him once again as a safety for the Cowboys.

Back home in Fremont, the Knights will miss him dearly. The number of school records that McIntyre set is almost too many to list — 34 passing touchdowns in a season, 65 career passing touchdowns, 111 career touchdowns and 7,926 career all-purpose yards are some of his most impressive marks.

And when it comes to the question of whether McIntyre is the best athlete to ever walk the halls of Archbishop Bergan, Mruz is the right man to ask.

Mruz’s father was a 1975 graduate from the school, and the head football coach has been part of Bergan athletics even before his 2005 graduation. Mruz thinks of players like Scott Poehling, who was an all-state wide receiver and track star who eventually qualified for the Olympic track team. There were Zach Wiegert and Brad Ottis, who both went on to be NFL Draft picks. And personally, Mruz saw Wes Eikmeier grow into a dominant basketball player, win a state title and go on to play Division I college basketball.

Even amongst those legends, McIntyre stands out.

“I feel very confident in saying that Koa is easily one of the best athletes, if not the (overall) best athlete, in our school's history,” Mruz said. “I am respectful to sports history having different eras and it's tough to throw out the ‘GOAT’ term, but I think he has the resume and right to claim it. I would put Koa equal or above those guys, he is that special.”

Reflecting back on his high school career, McIntyre credits much of his success to him and his teammates embracing hard work and a culture of competing at the highest level that allowed them to never back down from a challenge.

And that right there is what McIntyre’s legacy will be in Fremont — he didn’t just put in great performances on the field, he pushed everyone around him to be better as well.

“It’s a blessing, and I’d like to thank all the coaches that have helped me get to this point in my life,” McIntyre said. “It was all about embracing our culture, so whenever I wore that Bergan shirt I wanted to embrace it every time. I think I did a good job of that.”

Reach the writer at 402-473-7437 or at LMullin@journalstar.com. On Twitter @lmullin7

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.