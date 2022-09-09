Botched punt shifts momentum to Pius X, which tops Hastings 9-7

Hastings took a 7-0 lead into halftime over Class B No. 9 Lincoln Pius X on Friday, but one play helped changed the momentum at Aldrich Field.

The Thunderbolts benefited from a bad snap by the Tigers that went through the back of the end zone to put the Bolts on the board.

Pius X held on for a 9-7 win to improve to 2-1 this season.

"That safety happened, we were struggling to execute," Lincoln Pius X head coach Ryan Kearney said. "Credit to Hastings, they were ready to go. When that happened, you could kind of feel the momentum shift. We've been talking about momentum all year and we got that momentum. You could feel the guys think, 'Hey, we are in this and we can get this thing.' You felt that across the board."

Lincoln Pius X still struggled but finally grabbed the lead early in the fourth quarter on a 1-yard score from Matt Bohy — and the defense stood tall to wrap up the win.

"We had to play pretty good defense all game," Kearney said. "We only gave up seven points in the first half and hadn't given up much in the second half to their offense. We felt pretty good when we had the lead and our defense on the field. … We kept fighting, kept digging and made it tough on them. We never gave up, which was a credit to our guys.

"We didn't play well across the board, but we kept fighting and found a way and came out on top."