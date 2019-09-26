Brook Bolles did not fall far from the family tree when it came to playing quarterback.
But the former Lincoln North Star quarterback's roots took a different path than older brothers Brady and Blake, who combined for three NCAA Division II national titles at Northwest Missouri State. Wanting to be different, and out of the shadows of his older brothers, Brook choose Central Missouri.
“Growing up, I always went to the same elementary school, middle school and high school as my older brothers, and obviously all of us being 'B' names, people got us confused a lot,” Bolles said. “I would get called all of my brother's names. I'd get called Blake, Brett or Brady growing up my whole life.”
Brook and Brady attended North Star, along with sister Bailey, while Blake and Brett attended Lincoln Southwest.
“I sort of wanted to go my own route and kind of make a name for myself," Brook Bolles said. "I always felt like I was living in their shadow a little bit. So I wanted to venture out myself and make my own path.”
Bolles has done just that in his five years at Central Missouri. After being a Harlon Hill finalist — an award often considered to be the Division II equivalent of the Heisman Trophy — in 2017, he suffered an injury in the first week of the 2018 season. He returned to the field in 2019 after receiving a medical redshirt. Now Bolles is fourth in D-II in passing yards with 1,023 and second with 12 touchdown passes through three games.
With the off-the-chart numbers to start the year, Bolles pushes aside the noise.
“I kind of hear a little bit of it,” he said. “There is talk on Twitter where people will tag me in stuff, but we just kind of keep that stuff to ourselves. We don't really care as much as we care about team wins. That is another thing I love about this team. No one cares who gets the credit — no one cares who gets the touchdowns — as long as we win. Nobody on this team is selfish.”
Bolles passed for 506 yards and five touchdowns in an overtime victory over Missouri Western last Saturday, and has led the No. 18 Mules to a 3-0 start. In the season opener, Bolles returned to the field against the team he suffered a season-ending injury against and led a comeback victory over then-No. 11 Fort Hayes State.
“That was a big game for me just because my injury was against them the year before,” Bolles said. “So there was, at least for me, a lot riding on it.
“I got talked to at halftime by our head coach (Jim Svoboda) and he was just telling me, 'You've been waiting for this game for so long and you are just pressing a little bit. Just play your game and relax and we will come out on top.' We ended up coming out with the victory and propelled us through the next few weeks. We are still riding on that.”
After Week 2, Bolles was named the MIAA offensive player of the week, having led the Mules to a 70-7 victory over Northeastern State.
Bolles talks to his brothers every week, on the game plan and on life.
“It's honestly an honor to be considered in the same category as those two,” Bolles said. “I think they have always been so great and looking up to them, they have been my heroes.”
For Bolles, wanting to make his own path, he wants it be remembered by adding the fourth national title to the Bolles' family tree.