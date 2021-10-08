Bluejays bring 'their head and their heart' vs. Beatrice as they rally behind play of Sukup

Sukup accounted for all four touchdowns for Seward. He threw the game-winning pass and another 57-yarder to Hackbart in the second half after a pair of rushing scores in the first.

“The thing I love the most is how he (Sukup) competes in practice and the weight room,” Opfer said. “High-character guy with an amazing amount of potential, but that potential didn’t come by accident. He has worked the last four years to become who he is.”

Jurgens put on a show for the Orangemen. He put on some moves and broke through multiple defenders for a 45-yard run in the first quarter. He had more than 100 yards rushing to lead Beatrice.

But Seward came up with the stops it needed most at the start of the second half to stay in the game.

“Credit to our defensive coaches and all the guys that play defense,” Opfer said. “It’s just a no quit mentality. You can live life one of two ways: you can be a fighter or a unit that lays down. We got guys that are fighters.”

Sukup said the Bluejays’ goal was to host a playoff game, but the vision has now shifted toward something more now with a 6-1 record.

“The goal no matter what sport you play should be to go as far as you can go, right?” Sukup said.