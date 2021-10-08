Bluejays bring 'their head and their heart' vs. Beatrice as they rally behind play of Sukup

SEWARD — Seward football coach Jamie Opfer told his team all week that you play with your head and your heart, and you play for the love of the game.
He gave his Class B No. 9 Bluejays that same speech when they fell behind by five to No. 10 Beatrice with 1 minutes, 20 left seconds remaining Friday at Concordia's Bulldog Stadium.
Gavin Sukup threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Micah Hackbart with 9 seconds remaining to give Seward a 28-26 win over the Orangemen.
“These guys brought their head and their heart,” Opfer said. “I love this team; I love this group. A resilient group. We had our backs against the so many times and these guys just kept coming back.
“We got some fighters ... We are going to get some ice baths tomorrow.”
Elliot Jurgens scored his fourth touchdown of the night to cap off a six-minute drive to put Beatrice ahead before with under 90 seconds left. His two-point conversion run was stopped short.
The Bluejays started at their own 40 and had penalties on the drive's first two plays. Sukup was able to regroup the team and lead it down the field for the win.
“Things got chippy and I was just trying to keep my guys together,” Sukup said. “We have had some untimely penalties, so I have gotten used to it. I was able to get the guys together and just say, 'Hey, we’re good.'"
Sukup accounted for all four touchdowns for Seward. He threw the game-winning pass and another 57-yarder to Hackbart in the second half after a pair of rushing scores in the first.
“The thing I love the most is how he (Sukup) competes in practice and the weight room,” Opfer said. “High-character guy with an amazing amount of potential, but that potential didn’t come by accident. He has worked the last four years to become who he is.”
Jurgens put on a show for the Orangemen. He put on some moves and broke through multiple defenders for a 45-yard run in the first quarter. He had more than 100 yards rushing to lead Beatrice.
But Seward came up with the stops it needed most at the start of the second half to stay in the game.
“Credit to our defensive coaches and all the guys that play defense,” Opfer said. “It’s just a no quit mentality. You can live life one of two ways: you can be a fighter or a unit that lays down. We got guys that are fighters.”
Sukup said the Bluejays’ goal was to host a playoff game, but the vision has now shifted toward something more now with a 6-1 record.
“The goal no matter what sport you play should be to go as far as you can go, right?” Sukup said.
Beatrice (5-2) hosts No. 3 Plattsmouth next week.
In this Series
High school football Week is in the books. Here's all of the Journal Star's content, in one spot
-
Updated
Friday Night Rewind: North Platte fends off Walters, Spartans; Bennington with another statement win
-
Updated
‘It was a great win on defense’: Ashland-Greenwood’s stingy defense comes out on top again, No. 1 Bluejays defeat No. 10 Wahoo 21-12
-
Updated
No. 3 Plattsmouth overcomes 23-minute stalemate to down No. 4 Waverly: 'What a great high school football game'
- 9 updates