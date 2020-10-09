Bishop Neumann turns away Lincoln Lutheran's late drive to win Class C-2 clash

Lincoln Lutheran made a second-half push, but Bishop Neumann held off the Warriors 19-7 in a Class C-2 football game Friday in Wahoo.

Trailing 10-0 at halftime, Lutheran turned defense into much-needed points in the third quarter. After forcing a Bishop Neumann fumble, Cole Seeba converted a 4-yard rushing touchdown to cut the deficit to 10-7.

The Cavaliers benefited from their kicker Boston Pentico, who made field goals of 39 and 41 yards to keep the Warriors at bay.

Neither team scored in the first quarter. After a field goal by Pentico, Spencer Wiese scored the first TD of the game on a 57-yard run to boost the Cavalier lead to 10-0 at halftime.

Trailing 13-7 with 5 minutes left in regulation, Lutheran had an opportunity to drive 80 yards for a potential go-ahead touchdown but an interception slowed the drive.

Wiese's 3-yard touchdown run with 2:08 left in the game sealed the outcome.

With the win, the Cavaliers move to 4-2 this season. Lutheran, which travels to Centennial next week, falls to 2-5.

