Bishop Neumann clicks with triple-option, nabs 5 interceptions to topple Lincoln Lutheran

Jordan Roberts isn’t secretive about his team’s game plan. Bishop Neumann wants to run the ball and then run it some more.

The Cavaliers ran for 362 yards and five touchdowns in a 42-21 win over Lincoln Lutheran on Friday at Aldrich Field.

Sophomore fullback Conor Booth led the way with 190 yards and three scores.

Roberts, in his first year at Neumann, said the plan was clear.

“That’s kind of always our game plan. It’s who we are,” Roberts said. “We try to play physical, play smart and play good defense. Tonight we did.”

Not only was Neumann’s triple-option ground game clicking, the Cavs' stingy defense rose to the occasion, too. Neumann recorded five interceptions, including a pair from junior Nolan Van Slyke.

Three of those picks came in a lopsided third quarter, which saw Neumann’s lead grow from 21-7 to 42-7 and start the running clock.

Booth’s 34-yard touchdown made it 35-7. And after a pick and 33-yard score both by senior two-way standout Calvin Sassaman, the final nail was driven in the Warriors’ coffin.

Lutheran coach Greg Nelson said a few breakdowns led to Neumann’s big scoring plays.

“It was a similar story to last week,” Nelson said. “When you play a triple-option team, if one guy doesn’t do his job, they make you pay. They did a better job of making us miss. The good news is that it’s all fixable stuff. We’ll watch film and go out and get better for next week.”

It was the second week in a row Neumann flexed its muscle with a powerful ground attack. A week after running past Milford, the Cavaliers and especially the talented Booth put their stamp on another convincing win.

“He’s (Booth) got speed and is a really talented kid,” Roberts said. “He’s just a good athlete. Big, strong, powerful and fast. He’s turning into a big weapon for us.”

Lutheran, which fell to 0-2, got 236 yards passing from senior quarterback Garret Hoefs. But the Warriors could muster only 121 yards on the ground. Many of those came late in the game against Neumann's reserve defensive players.

Roberts also lauded his defense for their stellar effort.

“Those guys did a lot of good work throughout the week. We had a good plan and the boys executed."