Bishop Neumann airs it out on offense, clamps down on defense to upset Class C-2 No. 5 Wilber-Clatonia

WILBER — Bishop Neumann coach Ron Pavlik said his team had been leaving points on the field all season long. The Cavaliers broke that habit at the perfect time in a 24-14 road win against Class C-2 No. 5 Wilber-Clatonia on Friday.
Trailing 14-3, Bishop Neumann scored on two long passing touchdowns to complete a comeback. Sophomore quarterback Connor Schutt hit Luke Meis for a 40-yard score with 9 minutes left in the game, then Trenton Barry took a Schutt pass 94 yards to the house with 5:25 remaining.
“The difference tonight was how the defense played. When the defense has the offense’s back, we play aggressive and take shots,” Pavlik said. “This team has really embraced being aggressive, intense and energetic.”
The defense showed up in a big way after Wilber-Clatonia took its two-score lead into halftime. Coy Rosentreader hit Cash Keslar for a 28-yard touchdown in the first quarter, then Tyson Kreshel plunged into the end zone from 1 yard out on the last play of the first half.
But from then on, the Cavaliers’ defense held firm. Wilber-Clatonia never found the end zone again, and Neumann came up with interceptions on each of the final two possessions as the Wolverines drove into their territory.
Barry made another key play, pulling in the first interception with under three minutes to play. Then Calvin Sassaman intercepted Rosentreader in the end zone in the final minute.
“A lot of mistakes. A lot of that had to do with what they were doing,” Wilber-Clatonia coach Lynn Jurgens said. “They stopped our run game, which made it difficult for us and we had to go to the pass game. We kind of fell apart there.”
Neumann’s comeback began with a 21-yard touchdown run by Sassaman in the third quarter. Each of the Wolverines’ next five drives ended in punts. That left the door open for the big-time scoring plays to turn the tide of the game.
Pavlik said his team was focused on stopping Wilber-Clatonia from running the ball, and Rosentreader offered a tough dual-threat challenge.
“To stop a team with that size and that power on the offensive lines was tough,” he said.
The win adds an exclamation point on a three-game winning streak Bishop Neumann (3-2) is riding after starting the season with two straight losses. The loss snaps the Wolverines’ (4-1) four-game win streak to begin the year.
“We were worried about their speed and what they did outside,” Jurgens said. “I thought we had that covered, but with all our injuries, we had a bunch of young kids on the back end of our defense. They made us pay there in the second half.”
