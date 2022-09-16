Big plays swing momentum to Bennington against Thunderbolts

Defending Class B state champion Bennington flexed its muscles in multiple phases and showed once again why it’s the team to beat in 2022.

The top-ranked Badgers burst open a tight game with a three-touchdown burst in the third quarter en route to a 35-0 win over Lincoln Pius X on Friday at Aldrich Field.

While the final score turned lopsided, it was a pair of plays — one late in the second quarter, and one to open the third — that popped the air out of the Thunderbolts’ balloon.

With Pius X inside the Badgers’ 10-yard line, Bennington linebacker Kyler Lauridsen picked off a deflected pass from Bolts quarterback Kolbe Volkmer. It was the only time the Bolts got in the red zone all night.

The momentum carried into the opening kick of the second half. Bennington’s Gunnar Lym raced 90 yards for a score, and the Badgers led 14-0 and were flying high.

Both coaches stated the importance of the plays.

“Huge!" Badgers coach Kam Lenhart said. "The pick at the end of the half was just a tremendous play, and the kick return was huge as well.

“We needed something to get us going, and I’ll take a kick return like that anytime.”

Thunderbolts coach Ryan Kearney echoed Lenhart’s thoughts.

“Those were huge,” Kearney said. “Anytime you’re going in to score and don’t get any points, it deflates you.

“Naturally, high school kids, when they give up a big play (kick return) they get a little bit down. We’ve talked all year about momentum, and they really seized it there.”

Bennington (4-0) dominated the rest of the way. The Badgers’ defense picked off Volkmer four times and after Jonathan Williams hauled in a 12-yard TD catch early in the fourth, following a blocked punt, the running clock began.

While the Badgers’ depth on both sides of the ball showed up, Pius X finds itself trying to regroup.

The Bolts (2-2) have faced the two top-ranked teams in Class B (Scottsbluff) and have shown they can at times hang with the best.

“We have to execute at a higher level,” Kearney said. “Obviously things didn’t go our way in the second half, but they’ve (Bennington) won a lot of games for a reason.

“We’ve played both them and Scottsbluff, and they’re both strong, physical teams. But they have different styles. And I told our team we went toe to toe with both. I believe in this team. And if we keep getting better, we’re capable of playing with anyone out there.”