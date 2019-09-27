Like the saying goes, it’s not about how you start, but how you finish.
That could describe Lincoln Southwest’s performance Friday afternoon as the Silver Hawks fought back from a 14-point deficit in the fourth quarter to beat North Platte 41-34 in overtime.
Southwest scored the final 21 points of the game to complete the big comeback.
“I’m so proud of the resiliency,” said Southwest coach Andrew Sherman. “When the chips were against them, they really found a way and found some grit and got after it.”
The big bright spot was the Silver Hawk offense, which exploded for 41 points after scoring only 58 points through the first three games of the season.
“We made a couple of big plays, and we haven’t had very many 15-yard and longer plays this year, and we were able to get a couple of those tonight,” Sherman said.
The Silver Hawks came out with a trio of runners as quarterback Laken Harnly, running back Jaden Wheeler and Telo Arsiaga all showcased their abilities as ball carriers. Set up by a 38-yard Wheeler run, Arsiaga scampered in on a 12-yard run to put Southwest up 6-0 early.
North Platte didn’t have to wait too long as their option offense came out on fire, running over the Southwest defense. Stuck on a fourth down on the Southwest 3-yard line, quarterback Dalton Caley took it off the option read and fell into the end zone to give the Bulldogs the lead, 7-6.
In the second quarter, the Silver Hawks put together another long, methodical drive capped off by Wheeler punching it in from 2 yards out to give Southwest a 13-7 lead.
North Platte then drove down 80 yards, attempting only one pass, as wide receiver Blake Vaughn took a reverse for 38 yards and a touchdown. The Bulldogs missed the extra point, leaving the game tied going into halftime.
Desperate for its first win of the campaign, North Platte came out of the locker room on a mission, scoring two touchdowns in four minutes to take a 27-13 lead. From there, the Southwest offense went off, making one big play after another.
It all began with only two seconds left in the third quarter when Harnly found Grant McKinsey for a 51-yard score. North Platte scored later in the fourth quarter to make it 34-20, but the Silver Hawks soon answered, as Harnly found Dakota Harders for a 35-yard TD.
Then with 1:47 left, Harnly scrambled in for a 13-yard TD to cut the North Platte lead to 34-33. Sherman took a risk, calling out his offense for the two-point conversion. The Silver Hawks converted before a penalty flag was thrown, waving it off. Southwest would then hit the extra point to force overtime.
On their first possession in overtime, it only took two plays as Arsiaga ran one in from 5 yards to make it 41-34 Silver Hawks.
North Platte running back Cody Wright was potent all day, rushing for 169 yards, but he was stopped short on a fourth-and-6 as Southwest sealed it up.
Both teams return to action next Friday when Southwest hosts Omaha Benson and North Platte welcomes Lincoln High to town.