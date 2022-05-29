Bennington’s Mostek prepares ‘to say goodbye’ to football at Shrine Bowl with NU track career ahead

Dylan Mostek’s 2021 football season might remain in the record books for a long, long time.

The Bennington running back totaled a state-record 3,089 rushing yards during the Badgers’ state-title season, in addition to a state-high 44 touchdowns that earned him first-team Super-State honors.

But, when he takes the field at the Shrine Bowl on Saturday, June 4, it’ll be Mostek’s final time as a football player.

“It’s definitely sad because I’ve been playing football since third or fourth grade, and I think of all the memories I’ve had with people and how it’s changed my life in a positive way; it’s hard to say goodbye to,” Mostek said.

The good news is that the Shrine Bowl is hardly the end of Mostek’s athletic journey. He still has a future in college athletics, just in a different sport – the long jump. Mostek was one of the state’s top sprinters during the 2021 track season, but a hamstring injury suffered early during his senior year kept him from ever reaching full health.

After over a month spent rehabbing from his pulled hamstring, Mostek returned to the track for the conference, district and state tournaments. He still walked away from the state tournament with three medals, but the lack of gold stung.

However, considering he only participated in five meets since returning from that hamstring injury, Mostek’s state-tournament performance was a gritty one as he fought through pain. Mostek finished second in the 100-meter dash (10.89 seconds), second on Bennington’s 4x100 relay team and third in the long jump (22 feet, 2 inches).

“Just knowing it was my last-ever high school sport was tough, but I’m pretty proud of how I finished out even if I didn’t win,” Mostek said.

Mostek’s electric speed made him one of the state’s top running backs this past season, but it’s his success in the long jump that will continue into college. Mostek will be competing in the long jump for the Nebraska track and field team, and he’s excited to learn from legendary track coach Gary Pepin like many other in-state talents before him.

A training regimen and visits to Lincoln’s track facility await over the summer, but the next week is all about the Shrine Bowl for Mostek.

Team practices begin on Sunday and run throughout the week ahead of the 64th Nebraska Shrine Bowl Game that will take place at 6 p.m. on Saturday, June 4 at the University of Nebraska-Kearney’s Cope Stadium.

Fellow Bennington senior Jake Stier is also on the North team with Mostek, who is also looking forward to meeting some of his new teammates for the first time.

“It’ll be good to reunite with some of the guys I’ve known for a while, and it’ll be exciting to meet some new people from around the state,” Mostek said.

After his high school graduation and the end of his high school track career, one last week of football practice sounds pretty good to Mostek. After that, it’s goodbye to the gridiron and hello to Nebraska’s sand pits.

"I'm really excited for it, they have a lot of great coaches and teammates already so I'm just excited to be one of those guys on the team," Mostek said.

