Bennington carries late first-half score into big second half in beating No. 2 Norris

FIRTH — Leading 17-0 with just under 2 minutes left in the first half, Norris looked like it might cruise to an unexpectedly easy victory Friday.

The Class B No. 2 Titans had dominated No. 4 Bennington all half long, with the Badgers’ first five drives ending with three turnovers and two punts. But Bennington running back Tyler LeClair flipped the momentum of the game, breaking four tackles on his way to a 64-yard rushing touchdown.

While Bennington brought a new energy to the game in the second half, Norris got sloppy and allowed the Badgers to complete their 21-20, comeback victory.

“That was the turning point; we had opportunities and they had opportunities, but they took advantage when we didn’t,” Norris coach Ty Twarling said.

Norris (2-1) controlled most of the first half, starting when Bennington (3-0) botched a punt on its own goal line to set up a 9-yard touchdown pass from Cooper Hausmann to James Carnie. The Titans then tacked on a field goal, intercepted Bennington quarterback Kale Bird and soon enough led 17-0 after Hausmann tossed his second touchdown pass of the game to CJ Hood.