Bennington carries late first-half score into big second half in beating No. 2 Norris

FIRTH — Leading 17-0 with just under 2 minutes left in the first half, Norris looked like it might cruise to an unexpectedly easy victory Friday.
The Class B No. 2 Titans had dominated No. 4 Bennington all half long, with the Badgers’ first five drives ending with three turnovers and two punts. But Bennington running back Tyler LeClair flipped the momentum of the game, breaking four tackles on his way to a 64-yard rushing touchdown.
While Bennington brought a new energy to the game in the second half, Norris got sloppy and allowed the Badgers to complete their 21-20, comeback victory.
“That was the turning point; we had opportunities and they had opportunities, but they took advantage when we didn’t,” Norris coach Ty Twarling said.
Norris (2-1) controlled most of the first half, starting when Bennington (3-0) botched a punt on its own goal line to set up a 9-yard touchdown pass from Cooper Hausmann to James Carnie. The Titans then tacked on a field goal, intercepted Bennington quarterback Kale Bird and soon enough led 17-0 after Hausmann tossed his second touchdown pass of the game to CJ Hood.
Norris still held a 17-7 lead heading into the halftime break, but the Titans were unable to find their stride offensively in the second half. Running back Ben Landgren struggled to find space in the trenches and nine of Hausmann’s final 10 passes fell incomplete.
Meanwhile, Bird only got stronger as the game went on, making plays with both his legs and his arm. A 46-yard pass in the third quarter set up LeClair for a 2-yard score, and Bird marched Bennington right back down the field for another touchdown on the ensuing drive, a 1-yard quarterback sneak.
“He turned it on (in the fourth quarter) and he’s just a great player,” Twarling said. “He runs hard, he’s a physical kid and he sure competed tonight.”
Bird finished the game with 109 yards in the air and 92 yards on the ground, while LeClair ran for 100 yards on 21 carries.
Hausmann led Norris with 54 rushing yards and he also completed 9 of 23 passes for 127 yards, but his efforts alone weren’t enough to overcome Bennington.
Instead, an uninspiring second-half performance led to Norris suffering its first loss of the season.
“They’ve got a lot of talent, they’re well-coached and they did a lot of nice things tonight,” Twarling said. “We just need to get back to working hard and doing what we need to get better.”
BENNINGTON 21, NORRIS 20
|Bennington
|0
|7
|7
|7
|--
|21
|Norris
|10
|7
|3
|0
|--
|20
NOR--Carnie 9 pass from Hausmann (Reeves kick)
NOR--Reeves 36 FG
NOR--Hood 6 pass from Hausmann (Reeves kick)
BEN--LeClair 64 run (Hughes kick)
BEN--LeClair 2 run (Hughes kick)
NOR--Reeves 34 FG
BEN--1 run (Hughes kick)
|BEN
|NOR
|First downs
|15
|11
|Rushes-yards
|44-200
|30-102
|Passing yards
|109
|127
|Passing
|8-15
|9-23
|Fumbles-lost
|1-1
|1-0
|Penalties-yards
|8-75
|7-45
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING--BEN: LeClair 21-100, Bird 21-92, Mostek 2-8; NOR: Landgren 16-22, Hausmann 9-54, Meyer 5-26.
PASSING--BEN: Bird 8-15-0-109; NOR: Hausmann 9-23-2-127.
RECEIVING--BEN: Schmaderer 4-72, Kenkel 3-25, Bluhm 1-12; NOR: Carnie 6-74, Hood 3-53.
