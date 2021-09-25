Bellevue West's LJ Richardson commits to Wyoming

The Wyoming Cowboys seem to like the look of the talent available in Nebraska high school football.

Led by Lincoln native and former Husker Craig Bohl, the Cowboys now have commitments from three of the state's best offensive talents across all classes. Archbishop Bergan's Koa McIntyre and Omaha Skutt's Caden Becker were already on their way west before Bellevue West's Richardson announced Saturday morning that he will also join Wyoming's 2022 recruiting class.

Richardson possesses elite speed and vision of the field, with his ability to cut and create running lanes meaning that he's always a big-play threat.

A First-team Super-State selection last year, Richardson ran for 1,239 yards and 15 touchdowns over a seven-game schedule. The senior running back has been just as good this year, with nearly 800 yards and 13 touchdowns to his name thus far.

Richardson is the state's 13th high school player who has committed to play football for a Division I school, and Omaha Burke's Devon Jackson will almost certainly become the 14th in the coming months.

