Bellevue West's Keagan Johnson commits to Iowa

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Bellevue West football prospect Keagan Johnson announced his commitment to Iowa Wednesday.

The 6-foot-1, 190-pound first-team Super-State wide receiver/defensive back chose the Hawkeyes over Nebraska, Kansas State and Iowa State.

Johnson picked up a Nebraska offer a little more than a week after scoring a pair of touchdowns in the Class A state championship game. He scored on a 49-yard run and a 50-yard fly sweep in the Thunderbirds' 35-0 win against Omaha Westside.

As a junior, Johnson caught 52 passes for 672 yards and eight TDs.

Johnson's two-way versatility — he can play offense or defensive back — make him an intriguing college prospect. Johnson told the Journal Star in November that the Huskers were not locked into which side of the ball Johnson might play in college. He was primarily a defensive back as a sophomore, but played more offense after injuries affected the Thunderbirds at wide receiver last year.