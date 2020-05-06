Bellevue West's Keagan Johnson commits to Iowa

Bellevue West football prospect Keagan Johnson announced his commitment to Iowa Wednesday.
The 6-foot-1, 190-pound first-team Super-State wide receiver/defensive back chose the Hawkeyes over Nebraska, Kansas State and Iowa State.
Johnson picked up a Nebraska offer a little more than a week after scoring a pair of touchdowns in the Class A state championship game. He scored on a 49-yard run and a 50-yard fly sweep in the Thunderbirds' 35-0 win against Omaha Westside.
As a junior, Johnson caught 52 passes for 672 yards and eight TDs.
Johnson's two-way versatility — he can play offense or defensive back — make him an intriguing college prospect. Johnson told the Journal Star in November that the Huskers were not locked into which side of the ball Johnson might play in college. He was primarily a defensive back as a sophomore, but played more offense after injuries affected the Thunderbirds at wide receiver last year.
I spent many nights praying about this decision. I’m blessed to be in the position I’m in today. I want to thank my family, coach, and teammates. Without you guys this isn’t possible. With that being said ... I’m committed to the University of Iowa 🐤 pic.twitter.com/C5iaNfvDwT— keagan johnson (@_keaganj) May 6, 2020
Johnson is the second marque 2021 recruit from the Metro area to commit in recent weeks. Omaha Westside defensive back Avante Dickerson pledged to Minnesota in April.
Johnson follows in a long line of Division I football players in his family. His father, Clester, was a wingback at Nebraska on the Huskers' 1994 and '95 national championship teams. One of Keagan's older brothers, C.J., was a wide receiver at Wyoming, while Cade is an FCS All-American receiver at South Dakota State and will be a senior this coming season.
