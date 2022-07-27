Bellevue West's Huffman, Platteview's McLaughlin named Shrine Bowl coaches

Bellevue West's Mike Huffman and Platteview's Mark McLaughlin were named head coaches for the 2023 Shrine Bowl on Wednesday.

Huffman will coach the North team along with associate head coaches Larry Martin of Omaha North and Kurt Frenzen of Columbus Lakeview. McLaughlin will lead the South squad along with Kearney High's Brandon Cool and Aurora's Kyle Peterson.

In a change for next year's game, each coach will have the opportunity to select three current assistant coaches for a total of nine assistants per team and 12 total coaches on each staff.

The move was made "to recognize the contributions of previous head coaches whose contributions have extended beyond the field and their past roles in the game," the Shrine Bowl Bowl executive board said. Assistant coaches will be announced at a later date.

"This year's coaching staff expansion affords the opportunity to recognize these six coaches for their contributions to our game, but with their help, recognize the talents and contributions to football and student-athletes of more assistant coaches around Nebraska," Dave MacDonald, executive director of the Nebraska Shrine Bowl Game, said in a news release.

The 65th annual Nebraska Shrine Bowl game will be played at the University of Nebraska-Kearney’s Ron and Carol Cope Stadium Foster Field on Saturday, June 3, 2023. All proceeds from the game benefit Shriner’s Hospitals for Children.