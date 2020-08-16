Bellevue West's high-octane offense a huge draw for fans on Friday nights

Before Michael Huffman became Nebraska high school football’s foremost offensive guru with his spread attack, he was a defensive coach for the first 14 seasons of his career.
He made the switch entering the 2012 season as head coach at Fort Calhoun as he and his good friend, the offensive coordinator from 2011 there, decided a change in roles might be for the best.
It didn’t take Huffman long to start putting his playbook together.
“It’s simply a compilation of plays I hated to defend as a defensive coach,” Huffman said.
The defensive coordinators in Class A probably wish he was still on their side of the ball.
In his first seven seasons at the Bellevue West, Huffman's turned the Thunderbirds into the gold standard when it comes to offense, the stamp mark of their Class A state title teams in both 2016 and last season.
On Friday nights, no one gets more work and has to be more alert at a Bellevue West football game than the scoreboard operator and the Thunderbird team statistician. That's because the blitzkrieg spread attack and no-huddle, hurry-up style creates a tempo that can be hard to keep up with.
The end product last season was an average of 51 points and 473 yards of total offense per game, evenly split between the run and pass.
“We like to go fast, we love scoring touchdowns and we love to have fun,” Huffman said, describing the program’s overall offensive philosophy.
It’s a college-level scheme with college-level talent executing it. Two first-team Super-Staters now at FBS programs — wide receiver Zavier Betts (Nebraska) and running back Jay Ducker (Northern Illinois) — provided all kinds of matchup problems for the opposition the past three years.
And high-level Division I talent will still be carrying out the game plan this year, entertaining Thunderbird fans who have come to expect plenty of big-play lightning in the fall. Super-State senior wide receiver Keagan Johnson is already committed to Iowa, while juniors Kaden Helms and Micah Riley have offers from a number of Power Five, top-25 programs as juniors.
“By playing here (at Bellevue West) in this offense, I’ll be more prepared for playing in college than most high school guys coming in,” Johnson said.
What makes the Bellevue West scheme more advanced than the average high school offense is the latitude and responsibilities handed over to the quarterbacks. Like in college, the Thunderbird quarterback has the power to audible and change the play call at the line of scrimmage after reading the defensive alignment and coverage.
It’s not only allowed, it’s encouraged by the coaching staff. But with that comes a lot of mental work in the offseason preparing the quarterbacks to be able to make those kinds of adjustments on the fly during the heat of battle.
Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, which closed down in-person school after mid-March, "We had Zoom meetings with our quarterbacks every Friday to put in our passing game,” Huffman said. “These kids are smart and they pick up what we want to do very quickly.”
The Bellevue West offense takes shots vertically to get defenders to back off, which then allows their playmaking receivers to bring in short passes that can then turn into big plays with their running ability.
It has earned the respect of both opposing players and coaches in Class A. Super-State defensive lineman Cade Haberman of Omaha Westside says, "It’s very hard to keep up with.
“They’re heavy passing, but as soon as you focus too much on their passing game, they’re going to burn you on the ground,” Haberman added. “They play perfect offense and in order to slow that down, you have to play perfect defense.”
Westside has some offensive firepower of its own in its brand of the spread offense. Warriors coach Brett Froendt said they’ve been able to transition the last couple of seasons to what they call a "power spread" attack with linemen up front like Haberman, some physical running backs in the program and the run-pass threat of quarterback Cole Payton. Payton is a North Dakota State recruit who was a second-team Super-Stater last season as a junior.
Big-play threats still exist in the passing game with two-time defensive Super-Stater Avante Dickerson, a Minnesota cornerback prospect, and another Division I-level player in Koby Bretz.
“We want to be like facing Omaha North (a run-oriented team) and Bellevue West on the same night,” said Froendt, whose Warriors won a wild, 73-62 game over Bellevue West in 2017. “We feel like we have athletes who can break big plays, but we’re confident we can run between the tackles and having a big, physical quarterback like Cole who’s hard to bring down, gives us the confidence to do that.”
A run-oriented offense, a lot of it based on the I-formation at Norfolk Catholic has paid off for a state-record 10 state championships under coach Jeff Bellar. Aquinas coach Ron Mimick has had similar success operating the unique wing-T attack with the Monarchs winning seven state crowns in his 30 seasons there.
It’s an offense Aquinas runs in its middle school program, which means the juniors and seniors have had six or seven seasons perfecting the execution of it. That precision, along with the fact so few schools run that offense, makes it difficult for opponents to prepare for.
“We tweak it a little each year to fit our personnel, but it’s the basic four-back offense every year,” Mimick said. “Our blocking schemes have developed through the years that we have offensive line coaches who say what we’re doing here is more complex than what they did in college.”
The wing-T is now an established tradition of Aquinas football, "like a 1-3-1 defense can be for some basketball programs,” Mimick said. “Our kids take a lot of pride in it, that this is what we do and they have a lot of confidence in it.”
