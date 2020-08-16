Bellevue West's high-octane offense a huge draw for fans on Friday nights

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, which closed down in-person school after mid-March, "We had Zoom meetings with our quarterbacks every Friday to put in our passing game,” Huffman said. “These kids are smart and they pick up what we want to do very quickly.”

The Bellevue West offense takes shots vertically to get defenders to back off, which then allows their playmaking receivers to bring in short passes that can then turn into big plays with their running ability.

It has earned the respect of both opposing players and coaches in Class A. Super-State defensive lineman Cade Haberman of Omaha Westside says, "It’s very hard to keep up with.

“They’re heavy passing, but as soon as you focus too much on their passing game, they’re going to burn you on the ground,” Haberman added. “They play perfect offense and in order to slow that down, you have to play perfect defense.”