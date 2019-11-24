The essentials
No. 1 Bellevue West (12-0) vs. No. 7 Omaha Westside (10-2), 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Memorial Stadium.
The road to Lincoln
Bellevue West: first round—beat Lincoln East 42-0; quarterfinals—beat Omaha Burke 48-0; semifinals—beat Millard West 37-30.
Omaha Westside: first round—beat Creighton Prep 49-13; quarterfinals—beat Lincoln Southeast 35-0; semifinals—beat Millard South 31-14.
Beyond the numbers
The thunder in Thunderbirds: Eyes will be on Nebraska recruit Zavier Betts, but Bellevue West has several offensive weapons, including Northern Illinois recruit Jevyon Ducker, who has rushed for nearly 1,900 yards and has 42 total touchdowns. South Dakota State recruit Nathan Sullivan has 24 catches for 322 yards, and Keagan Johnson, a 2021 prospect garnering college interest, has 48 catches for 606 yards and seven touchdowns. Bellevue West has scored more than 50 points seven times this season.
Warrior star power: Westside has some highly touted recruits on its roster, too. Cornerback/wide receiver Avante Dickerson is considered one of the nation's top recruits for the 2021 recruiting cycle, and he has offers from Nebraska, Ohio State and LSU. Quarterback Cole Payton is having a big season, and it includes an offer from South Dakota State.
Revenge tour: Omaha Westside lost to Lincoln Southeast and Millard South during the regular season, and both teams stood in the way of Lincoln in the playoffs. The Warriors used fast starts to put away Southeast and Millard South in back-to-back weeks. Westside and Bellevue West did not meet during the regular season.
Three to watch
Bellevue West
WR Zavier Betts, sr.: 60 catches for 1,146 yards and 17 TDs.
RB Jevyon Ducker, sr.: 187 carries for 1,886 yards and 36 TDs; 25 catches for 315 yards, 6 TDs.
QB Nate Glantz, sr: 184-of-261 passing for 2,891 yards, 35 TDs, 1 INT; 489 rushing yards, 4 TDs.
Points per game: 52.3
Points allowed: 5.4
Yards per game: 478.5
Yards allowed: 202.2
Omaha Westside
QB Cole Payton, jr.: 118-of-192 passing for 1,911 yards and 24 TDs; 114 carries for 871 yards and 15 TDs.
WR/DB Avante Dickerson, jr.: 42 carries for 337 yards, 3 TDs; 19 catches for 327 yards and 5 TDs; 25 tackles, 4 INTs.
WR/DB Cal Weidemann, sr.: 24 catches for 368 yards and 7 TDs.
Points per game: 41.3
Points allowed: 11.5
Yards per game: 392.1
Yards allowed: 235.9